20 Valentine's Day Gifts That Won't Look Last-Minute

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Besties, we hate to break it to you, but Valentine's Day is on Monday. If that makes you panic because you have yet to get a gift for your significant other or Galentine, don't worry–you have options!
We know all too well the feeling of being on the receiving end of that eye roll or disappointed face because we accidentally forgot to bring a gift—and it's the worst. Thankfully, we've learned from our mistakes and have mastered the art of last-minute gift-giving. The biggest key is to look for presents at places that offer expedited shipping or in-store pickup.
From heart-shaped cookware that your girlfriend will lose her mind over to genderless fragrances, fresh flowers and makeup, we rounded up the perfect gifts for men and women that you can get just in time for your champagne toast. We also found some gifts that are worth the wait and make for one forgivable IOU in case you have a few more days to spare.
Scroll below for your stress-free guide to Valentine's Day gifting!
LAV Colored Stemless Wine Glasses 6-Piece
Amazon Prime to the rescue! We love the idea of pairing these fun glasses with a nice bottle of their favorite wine.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte & Satin Velvet Lipstick
Sephora is another retailer that offers same-day pickup and delivery in select areas. We suggest picking up one of the new Anastasia Beverly Hills lipsticks for the makeup lover in your life! There are so many unique hues to choose from, plus she will use it every day.
Nike Men's Sportswear Sport Essentials+ Joggers
Who could say no to a new pair of joggers?! Literally no one. With Dick's Sporting Goods' free store pick-up option, you can get your man a present he'll actually use.
LoveShackFancy x Stripe & Stare Provence Garden Thongs (Set of 4)
This adorable thong set is perfect for the lady in your life! Not to mention, Stripe & Stare's underwear is next level. Depending on store availability, you can pick up this set and more fashionable finds at your nearest Bloomingdales.
Le Creuset Signature Heart Cocotte
This heart-shaped cocotte is what Valentine's Day dreams are made of! Thanks to the quality stoneware construction, you can bake desserts and meals in style and with ease.
Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Kit
Your Galentines will love and appreciate this set of cruelty-free makeup brushes! They'll get everything they need to blend their foundation, concealer, blush, highlighter and shadow to perfection.
Mr. Coffee Frappe Single-Serve Iced and Hot Coffee Maker/Blender
Coffee is always the answer! Gift the caffeine lover in your life this 3-in-1 coffee maker that makes frozen, iced and hot creations in under four minutes. In addition to the maker, you'll get two reusable tumblers, lids and straws, plus a reusable coffee filter and a dual-sided coffee scoop. Pair this with their favorite coffee blend and you're sure to make the recipient happy. The best part? You can order it online and pick it up at your local Target store.
Snif Natural Talent
If they love fragrances, you have to surprise them with this vegan and cruelty-free scent. It offers a unique leathery blend of notes like apricot, clementine, iris, suede and cashmere wood. We love how you can try out the mini sample for seven days to make sure it's the right scent for you before committing to the full bottle, which is only $65!
Out From Under Cupid Pointelle Flare Pant
Urban Outfitters also has an easy breezy in-store pickup feature to make gifting even easier. These flare lounge pants are a must for the woman in your life who is all about the comfy and cute lifestyle.
Last Chicken Nugget Greeting Card
Sometimes a handwritten card can go a long way. At the end of the day, it's the thought that counts! With this hilarious card, you can prove your love to your person by telling them that you would give them your last chicken nugget. If that's not love, we don't know what is!
Adidas x Ivy Park Cotton Hoodie
Not many people can say they gave their loved one a Beyoncé-approved gift, but alas the latest adidas x Ivy Park "Ivy Heart" collection just dropped to help you win at Valentine's Day gifting. This hoodie can be worn on V-Day and beyond!
Bala Bangles - Set of 2 (1lb & 2lb)
Whenever we are in need of a quick yet impressive gift, we Amazon Prime Bala's weighted bangles! They put all other fitness equipment to shame in the style department. Not to mention, the new monochrome colors are so fun!
Brooklyn Candle Studio Love Potion Minimalist Candle
Candles can be a cliché gift, but if you give your significant other or Galentine this candle by Brooklyn Candle Studio, they will love you forever! It is one of our all-time favorite candles, and that's coming from a self-aware candle hoarder. It has the dreamiest blend of jasmine blossoms, lavender and bright mandarin to make any room smell like a zen sanctuary.
Red Roses by Real Simple®
You can't beat red roses on Valentine's Day! 1-800-Flowers.com has an incredible selection of floral arrangements that will make your special someone feel so loved.
Kendra Scott Ari Heart Pendant Necklace
Whether they're single or coupled up, this beautiful heart necklace will remind them how much they are loved.
Kin Euphorics Bliss Duet
If they're continuing their Dry January journey, they'll love and appreciate this non-alcoholic aperitif and nightcap from Kin Euphorics. The set also comes with a bottle stopper, pour spout and glass-rim seasoning. Both drinks are made without dairy, gluten, nuts or sugar, and have only 5 calories per serving!
Diptyque Eau Rose Hair Mist
Practically anything from Diptyque makes a fool-proof gift, but this hair mist will really wow. Besides the incredibly dreamy smell, the camellia oil in the mist will nourish and protect your mane.
UGG Tasman Slipper
Win him over with a pair of UGG's most popular slippers! They will definitely up the cozy factor of your Netflix marathon.
SolaWave 4-in-1 Facial Wand
This 4-in-1 facial wand is perfect for men, women or anyone who wants really great skin! The SolaWave combines microcurrent, red light therapy, face massage and therapeutic warmth to target skincare concerns like wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, blemishes, dark spots, puffy eyes and crow's feet.
Vegan + Gluten Free Cupcake Best Sellers - 12 Pack From Erin McKenna's Bakery
If you can't be with your Valentine on Monday, send them a treat from Goldbelly! You can choose from dozens of restaurants and bakeries across the country and get a mouthwatering dessert or meal delivered to your doorstep in a matter of days. If you can't make a decision, we suggest these vegan cupcakes!
