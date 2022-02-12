Save Money on These 10 Beauty Value Sets Before They Sell Out: Peter Thomas Roth, Fresh, Lancome & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you love to try new beauty products, but you are on a limited spending budget, join the club. However, if you shop smartly by monitoring sales and shopping for value sets, you can make the most of your purchase. A worthwhile beauty value set has products from your favorite brand at a price that's way less than what you'd pay if you purchased the products individually. Unfortunately, most value sets aren't for sale all year round, which is why I usually stock up during different holidays.
If you want your dollar to go far, beauty value sets are the way to go. You can get more of your favorite products and you can try some new stuff without spending extra money. Here are some of the best buys. Sadly, a lot of these are limited editions, so when they're gone, you're out of luck or you have to wait for next year.
SkinStore Selects Limited Edition Collection
This set is a skincare lover's dream come true because it has a $350 value and a $56 price tag with some of the best products from Skinstore. Let's run through them all.
- Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel- These pads combat the three most common signs of aging.
- Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask- Use this to exfoliate dull, aging skin.
- Soon Skincare Phoenix 15% Vitamin C + E Serum- Even out the skin tone and reverse the effects of sun damage.
- Decorté Liposome Moisture Serum- Smooth and condition your skin's surface with this treatment.
- Caudalie Vinosource-Hydra SOS Intense Moisturizing Cream- Hydrate and rescue damages skin with this cream.
- Erborian CC Dull Correct- Boost skin's luminosity and protect it from sun damage.
- Pestle & Mortar Hyaluronic Serum- Hydrate your skin with this serum
- RéVive Moisturizing Renewal Cream- Use the cream to retexturize, exfoliate, and moisturize.
- PCA Skin Collagen Hydrator- Combat dryness in the cold, winter months.
- Aesop Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Mist- Replenish dry, stripped hands with this must-have spray.
- SiO Eye and Smile Lift- Decrease the appearance of crow's feet and laugh lines with these silicone patches.
- Natura Ekos Castanha Hand Cream- Treat and soften your skin in between hand washing.
Peter Thomas Roth Made To Mask 4-Piece Mask Kit
I buy this every single year, twice a year. Every Christmas I get one for my mom (and one for myself) and every Mother's Day I get one for my mom (and one for myself). It has everything you need to take care of your skin all year round. It has a $177 value, but you can get it for just $58. Here's what you get:
- Irish Moor Mud Purifying Black Mask: This mud mask has been one of my favorites since high school. I have been buying it for years and I have gifted it to my dad as well. This is a great mask for congested skin to draw out dirt and grime without drying out your face. Every time I use it, my skin looks more clear and it feels soft. It doesn't have a scent. It's not irritating. It really is a great go-to mask to keep in your bathroom cabinet.
- 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm: This gold mask is another personal favorite. I bought this years ago just because I loved the idea of using something gold on my skin (which I know isn't the best reason to buy something). Nevertheless, I continued to buy it because it calms my skin when it's irritated and gives me a luminous glow. Whether I'm stressing, it shows up in my skin. This mask is always an effective pick-me-up. Every time I use it, my skin is glowing and it feels super soft.
- Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme De-tox Hydrator: This is great if your skin ever feels dry. It's an excellent hydrator, and it's incredibly refreshing, especially if you keep it in the fridge. In my experience, it is a total godsend if you're sunburned and it provides much-needed relief after a laser facial or laser hair removal.
- Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Enzymatic Dermal Resurfacer: This is great to exfoliate your skin once a week. Start your week/end your weekend with this on a Sunday night. Your skin will feel super smooth after this exfoliation.
Origins Best-Sellers Set
This set includes 5 mini versions of Origins' best selling products in a cute, zip-up carrying case, which is perfect for travel. It has a $83 value, but you can get it for just $22 (there's a 25% discount applied when you add it to your cart when you shop at Origins). Let's take a look at what's in the set:
- Origins Checks and Balances Frothy Face Wash: A gentle, yet effective cleanser that rinses away dirt and surface oils without strioping your skin.
- Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask to Clear Pores: This mask is a true staple. Add this into your weekly skincare routine to detoxify the pores, clear up breakouts, and prevent new breakouts from popping up.
- Origins Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins Mega-Mushroom Relief & Resilience Soothing Treatment Lotion: This lotion essentially acts as a toner relieves, irritated skin, hydrates, and preps the skin for your serum.
- Origins Plantscription Multi-Powered Youth Serum: This serum reduces the appearance of lines, wrinkles, and pores while giving you a "lifted appearance," per Origins.
- GinZing Oil-Free Energy-Boosting Gel Moisturizer: Lock in the hydration instantly with this moisturizer. Origins claims that it delivers 72 hours of hydration.
Lancôme Génifique Discovery Gift Set
Practically every time I ask someone about their anti-aging skincare secrets, I hear the words "Lancôme Génifique" followed by an enthusiastic sentiment about using the line "religiously for years." When you hear about a product that often, it's hard to resist checking it out. This anti-aging skincare range gets results and makes a major difference.
This four-piece set has luxurious skincare products that are incredibly effective. It has a $101 value and a $46 price tag.
1. Crème Radiance is a cleanser with a cream-to-foam formula. It's soothing and gentle while removing dirt and makeup (even the waterproof kind).
2. Advanced Génifique Face Serum gives you that glow you've always wanted while combating the signs of aging. This serum makes my skin feel smooth, radiant, and luminous.
3. Advanced Génifique Eye Cream targets wrinkles and dark circles. It makes your skin look visible brightened and keeps it hydrated all day.
4. This Advanced Génifique Hydrogel Melting Sheet Mask is a true luxury. Use this for just 10 minutes to hydrate, plump, and smooth the skin.
Skinfix Eczema+ Care Kit
This set was a total lifesaver for me. I had (then-undiscovered) skincare allergies. When I finally went to an allergist and found out what was wrong, I was left with irritated skin that couldn't handle anything except plain water. Out of desperation I ordered this set. My hot, red face immediately felt better and this helped clear it up too. I always keep this on hand just in case I accidentally encounter one of my allergies or if I have an eczema flare-up. These products are so gentle and so effective.
The kit has a $50 value and a $34 price tag. This products in this set are all about protecting and hydrating the skin barrier, which is what you need to combat and prevent irritation. It includes the Eczema+ Hand Repair Cream, Eczema+ Foaming Oil Body Wash, Eczema+ Targeted Body Balm, and the Eczema+ Dermatitis Face Balm. That face balm is absolutely everything. Trust me on that.
Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Skincare Value Set
Fresh is one of the skincare brands that E! shopping editors will never stop buying. You get $101 worth of products with this set for just $68. If your skin is craving some deep hydration, this is what you need:
- Fresh Soy Makeup Removing Face Wash- This gently removes dirt and makeup
- Fresh Rose & Hyaluronic Acid Deep Hydration Toner- This toner gives your skin a dewy appearance, cleans what your cleanser may have left behind and delivers some hydration.
- Fresh Rose & Hyaluronic Acid Deep Hydration Moisturizer- This strengthens and hydrates the skin for a dewy appearance.
- Fresh Rose Face Mask- This mask soothes the skin in addition to moisturizing.
- Fresh Sugar Rosé Lip Balm Sunscreen- You cannot forget about the lips when it comes to skincare. Your lips need moisture and sun protection just as must as the rest of your face.
Fenty Skin The Before-Bed Set 3-Piece PM Essentials
Revamp your bedtime routine with this three-piece set from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna x Fenty Skin. The bundle has the Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum, which cleans pores, brightens. and smooths the skin. In a consumer study conducted by Fenty Skin, 94% of users felt that it absorbed quickly and it softened the skin. You can get this set for $35, even though it has a $70 value.
The Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream is the dose of hydration that your skin needs. In a consumer study, 100% of users said it revitalized, revived, renewed, and detoxified the skin. 95% said that it renewed tired-looking skin. And you cannot forget the lips. This set also has the Pro Kiss'r Luscious lip balm, which is lightweight, yet moisturizing.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Selena’s Faves 4 Piece Mini Set
If you want to channel your inner Selena Gomez, this 4-piece set has all of her favorites. Let's check out the products:
- Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Joy- These liquid blushes from Rare Beauty are such an amazing investment. You just need to dab on a tiny dot and blend. You can go for a super subtle flushed look or you can up the intensity. These are incredibly easy to work with and each bottle lasts such a long time.
- Mini Positive Light Liquid Luminizer in Mesmerize- This liquid luminizer is just as easy to apply as the blush. Just put a couple of tiny dots at the high points of the face, below the brows, on the tip of the nose, and above your lip and blend for a natural-looking, lit-from-within glow.
- Mini Lip Soufflé Matte Lip Cream in Inspire- E! shopping editors adore this red liquid lipstick. It's velvety soft (not drying) and it's long-lasting.
- Mini Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara in Black- This mascara is just what you need to pump up the volume while lengthening and nourishing your lashes.
Sunday Riley Wake Up With Me Morning Routine Kit
Reboot your skincare with the Sunday Riley Wake Up With Me Morning Routine Kit. It has a $177 value, but you can get all of these for just $95.
This set contains:
- Ceramic Slip Cleanser- This cleanser is a gentle way to start your morning. It thoroughly cleans without stripping your skin.
- Pink Drink Firming Resurfacing Essence- Follow that up with this for a boost of probiotics and to firm the skin.
- Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment- This is what you need to target hyperpigmentation and dark spots while reducing the appearance of wrinkles and pores.
- C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil- This is great to brighten up the look of dark spots and tackle hyperpigmentation.
- C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum- This minimizes the appearance of pores and targets signs of aging while brightening your complexion.
- Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream- Battle dark circles and under-eye bags with this depuffing eye cream.
Peter Thomas Roth Peter’s Picks For The Girl 4-Piece Kit
This 4-piece set has a $108 value, but you can get it for just $38. It has the Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel, Firmx Peeling Gel, Irish Moor Mud Purifying Black Mask, and the Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer. This is basically a whole skincare routine in one box.
The cleansing gel is great to take off the day's makeup and exfoliate the skin. The peeling gel promises to deliver a smooth, fresh complexion in addition to unclogging your pores. The mud mask is one of my absolute favorites, for years. Add this into your weekly routine to detoxy and decongest your pores. Everything from the Water Drench collection is just so incredibly hydrating. Peter Thomas Roth claims that the Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer provides 72 hours of hydration to your skin.
