See Tom Brady Enjoying Retirement in New Beach Pics With Gisele Bundchen

From hitting the field to now hitting the beach.
Tom Brady and his wife Giselle Bundchen were spotted on Friday, Feb. 11, walking on the beach with their dog in Costa Rica. The former football quarterback and Brazilian model were notably walking hand in hand with smiles from ear to ear. Tom sported a plain white t-shirt and grey shorts with sneakers, while Gisele wore a black tank dress with black sandals.
The couple's kicked-back stroll comes just days before the upcoming Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, Calif. While in past years, the seven-time Super Bowl champion may have been preparing for his next return to the field, Tom's schedule seems to look a bit more relaxed after announcing his retirement earlier this month.
In an Instagram post on Feb. 1, Tom broke the news to football fans around the nation that his time in the sport was coming to a close. Tom noted that while he has loved his NFL career in football, he is going to focus his "time" and "energy" on other things that "require his attention."
Top of his priority list? It seems that spending time with his family is where Tom's head is at.
"To my wife, Gisele, and my children Jack, Benny and Vivi, you are my inspiration," Tom continued in his Instagram post. "Our family is my greatest achievement. I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career. Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family. Te amo amor da minha vida."
Tom and Gisele are fast approaching 13 years of marriage this month and it seems that another romantic escape to the beach would be the perfect way to celebrate. Scroll on to see photos of the happy couple soaking in the sunshine.