Current TV Couples Ranked From Soul Mates to Mere Flings

Happy Valentine's Day from E! to you! Is your favorite TV couple meant to be? Well, you'll just have to see for yourself.

Ahhh, love is in the air. (And on our small screens!) 

While some of us are getting ready for a romantic evening, others are preparing for a night in on the couch and counting down the hours until all chocolate goes 50 percent off. So as we bide our time, we decided to rank our favorite TV couples from meant-to-be to meant-to-be seeing other people

We've included new couples, such as Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) on And Just Like That..., married pairs, including Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) on This Is Us, and everything in between. We're looking at you, Gossip Girls' Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind), Aki (Evan Mock) and Max (Thomas Doherty).

But are these couples meant to be? Has Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) found her Mr. Right in Archie Andrews (KJ Alpa), or is he just her Mr. Right now? Are Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer) from Euphoria endgame? Is Linda Belcher (John Roberts) meant to be flipping burgers with Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) forever? 

We need answers—and we're guessing so do you!

The 50 Greatest TV Couples Ever

Cuddle up with your one true love, whether that's a human, a four-legged friend or just your Netflix account and scroll through the list below.

NBC
Soul Mates: Beth and Randall (This Is Us)

There's no doubt that Beth and Randall are the strongest couple on NBC's This Is Us.

From starting their business together to becoming foster parents, this couple makes us believe that soul mates do exist! 

Fox
Soul Mates: Bob and Linda Belcher (Bob's Burgers)

These two go together like burgers and fries!

No love compares to that of Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and Linda Belcher (John Roberts) on Fox's Bob's Burgers. Whether they're running the restaurant or hanging with the kids, you can tell these two are meant to be. 

The CW
Soul Mates: Betty and Archie (Riverdale)

These two have been making their way to each other forever! 

Riverdale's Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Archie (KJ Alpa) are the perfect example of childhood friends to lovers, but they just needed the right timing.

HBO Max
More Than Just a Fling: Che Diaz and Miranda Hobbes (And Just Like That...)

Well, at least for Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) anyways.

Though our hearts ache for Steve Brady (David Eigenberg), there's no denying that Che (Sara Ramirez) and Miranda have a strong connection. Though it may've seemed a tad one-sided at first, Che asking Miranda to join them in L.A solidified that this duo is more than just a fling.

Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max
More Than Just a Fling: Audrey, Aki and Max (Gossip Girl)

Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind), Aki (Evan Mock) and Max (Thomas Doherty) are nothing short of couple goals. 

Long time couple Audrey and Aki found the missing piece of their relationship: Max. These three aren't just in it for sex, they have a real strong emotional connection.

Hulu
High School Romance: Benji and Victor (Love, Victor)

Though the pair started out strong, things aren't looking too good for them. 

In the season three finale of Hulu's Love, Victor, Victor (Michael Cimino) had to decide between his first boyfriend Benji and new love interest Rahim (Anthony Keyvan). Although we were left on a cliffhanger, the chances of Victor (George Sear) picking Benji aren't too promising. 

Macall B. Polay/HBO
Meant to See Other People: Tom and Shiv (Succession)

This Succession couple isn't meant for the long haul. 

Though Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) and Shiv (Sarah Snook) are already married, Shiv surprised Tom on their marriage night saying that she wanted them to have an open marriage. Which would perhaps be fine, except for the fact she was cheating on him without his knowledge or consent ahead of their big day. Oh, and we'd be remiss if we didn't mention Tom royally screwing Shiv over in the season three finale.


 

Patrick Wymore/Hulu
Mere Fling: Valentina and Charlie (How I Met Your Father)

This couple is funny, hot and well, not going to last.

In the pilot episode, Valentina (Francia Raisa) and Charlie (Tom Ainsley) hit it off during London Fashion Week and then suddenly he was living in her NYC apartment. Yes, the duo has great chemistry, but Valentina has already been skeptical about where their relationship is going.

We predict they will date for a bit but later break up and remain close friends.

Eddy Chen/HBO
Mere Fling: Rue and Jules

Yes, Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer) have a strong connection. Is it meant to stand the test of time? We don't think so. 

We mean, Rue savagely dumped Jules after the latter exposed the Euphoria lead lady's drug addiction.

