What to Know Heading Into Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4

Tits up, because season four of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is finally arriving.
It's been over two years since we've last laughed at a new episode of the Prime Video comedy. So, with the season four premiere date fast approaching—it's Feb. 18, FYI—we've decided to look back at the season three finale to remember what our favorite comedienne, Mrs. Miriam "Midge" Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) and her foul-mouthed manager Susie (Alex Borstein) are up to.
Now before you get into a laugh-out-loud rant à la Midge at the Gaslight Café, we assure you that this won't be just a refresher, as we have some exciting season four updates to share. We're talking notable guest stars and word on Midge's future.
In fact, in the season four trailer, Midge revealed that she's a force to be reckoned with, declaring, "Every single show I'm gonna say exactly what's on my mind."
So, without further ado, here's what you need to know heading into the season four premiere...
1. Left on the Tarmac
While most of season three was a career high for Midge, touring across America alongside superstar singer Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain), she was hit with a major blow in the finale. After inferring that Shy might be gay during their appearance at The Apollo, Reggie, Shy's manager played by Sterling K. Brown, told Midge and Susie that they had been dropped from the tour. The duo was left stunned on the tarmac.
We're guessing this is a major problem for both Midge and Susie at the start of season four because...
2. A New Old Apartment
Having had some success on the road, Midge decided to ask her ex father-in-law Moishe (Kevin Pollak) if she could buy back the apartment he bought for her and Joel (Michael Zegen), which he was renting out following the couple's divorce. Moishe was happy to sell Midge back the place, on the condition that she uses her Shy Baldwin tour contract as collateral. Will Midge get to actually move back into her place? Well, according to the season four trailer, Midge does return to her perfect apartment, with her parents Rose and Abe (Marin Hinkle and Tony Shalhoub, respectively) in tow. So the real question is: How long will Midge be able to keep her apartment?
3. Money Mismanaged
Susie is also in a money-based predicament following the firing, as she used Midge's earnings from the tour to pay off her gambling debt. Susie committed insurance fraud to try and get that money back by burning down her late mother's home in the season three finale. She then turned to Joel and asked him to handle Midge's money in the future. We have a feeling that this will all come to a head when the new season debuts in February.
4. Love Is in the Air
Despite drunkenly remarrying in Las Vegas during season three, the Maisels seem to be over for good. Not only does Midge have an ongoing connection with Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby), who she went out with in Miami, but Joel has found a new special someone. We're, of course, talking about the no-nonsense Mei (Stephanie Hsu), who isn't afraid to put Joel in his place, which does cause some highs and lows in their relationship. Still, the pair seemed destined for a bigger romance following their reconciliation at the end of season three.
5. What's to Come
This season, "Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her," according to the series description. The cast will also feature some new additions, as Milo Ventimiglia, Kelly Bishop, John Waters and Jason Alexander are all set to appear.
However, don't expect too much from Ventimiglia's role. The actor himself described his Maisel cameo as "a brief memorable moment," but said his role could "be repeated."
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premieres Feb. 18 on Prime Video.