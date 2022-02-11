Why Channing Tatum Was “Afraid” to Become a Single Dad After Jenna Dewan Split

Watch : Channing Tatum Was "AFRAID" of Being a Single Dad

For Channing Tatum, there was one role that he was hesitant to take on: single fatherhood.

Speaking with VMAN on Friday, Feb. 11, the 21 Jump Street star shared that he was initially "afraid" of parenting daughter Everly, 8, solo following his 2018 split from actress Jenna Dewan.

"I know that I liked to act and play make-believe and magical things, but I just didn't know if I was going to be able to meet her on her level, especially now that I'm a single dad," he told the outlet, per The Hollywood Reporter. "I was doubly afraid."

Channing, who is now dating Zoe Kravitz, explained that his worries stemmed from a fear of not being able to relate to his daughter in the same ways that her mother could, adding, "Was I going to be able to do any of the stuff that a mother should do? That a mother, as a woman, can relate to her as?"