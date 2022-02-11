Why Channing Tatum Was “Afraid” to Become a Single Dad After Jenna Dewan Split

For Channing Tatum, there was one role that he was hesitant to take on: single fatherhood.
Speaking with VMAN on Friday, Feb. 11, the 21 Jump Street star shared that he was initially "afraid" of parenting daughter Everly, 8, solo following his 2018 split from actress Jenna Dewan.
"I know that I liked to act and play make-believe and magical things, but I just didn't know if I was going to be able to meet her on her level, especially now that I'm a single dad," he told the outlet, per The Hollywood Reporter. "I was doubly afraid."
Channing, who is now dating Zoe Kravitz, explained that his worries stemmed from a fear of not being able to relate to his daughter in the same ways that her mother could, adding, "Was I going to be able to do any of the stuff that a mother should do? That a mother, as a woman, can relate to her as?"
However, the Logan Lucky actor's fears began to slowly dissipate once he realized that "all I really had to do was just go into her world and do whatever that is that she wanted to do."
What does Everly like to do? Well, everything from daily dance-offs at home, going on hikes, playing Mario Kart and even seeing the Frozen musical with her dad.
"Ok frozen the musical = seriously magical," Channing raved on Instagram after the Broadway experience in 2019. "The entire cast is so talented it's kind of unreal. I have no words."
And the pair's bond continues to only grow stronger. For Everly's birthday last July, Channing posted a photo on Instagram of him and his "littles" at the beach, writing, "You my littles are everything! You are my world and my heart."
"You were looking at the full moon in this pic and telling me the prophecy of the full moon mermaid and then we ran into the water and looked for her and played with glow sticks in the night water calling out to the mermaids," he continued. "You said you touched a bald headed mermaid and saw a tail. Haha one day you will read this and i hope laugh. We have fun."