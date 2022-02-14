See the Magical First Teaser for the Lord of the Rings Prequel Series

Watch : "Lord of the Rings" Cast Tells SECRETS in 2001: Live From E! Rewind

We're going on an adventure, and it's all thanks to Prime Video.

On Sunday, Feb. 13, the streaming service released the first teaser for their highly anticipated Lord of the Rings prequel series, called The Rings of Power. And, from what we can see in the just-released first look, the new show is set to be as magical as its film predecessors.

As footage shows a closer look at Middle Earth, a small voice asks, "Haven't you ever wondered what else is out there?"

Rings of Power, which reportedly had a budget of over $450 million for its first season, is sure to expand the Lord of the Rings world we've come to know and love. In fact, icy mountains, ravaging storms and dangerous monsters are all teased in the captivating new footage.

If the title didn't already give it away, this series is meant to shed light on the forging of the rings. Showrunner Patrick McKay told Vanity Fair, "Rings for the elves, rings for dwarves, rings for men, and then the one ring Sauron used to deceive them all. It's the story of the creation of all those powers, where they came from, and what they did to each of those races."