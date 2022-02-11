You Have to See the Moment Tom Holland Called Timothée Chalamet Live On-Air

Watch : Zendaya & Tom Holland Getting COZY in the U.K. See Pics!

Ring! Ring! Tom Holland's on the line and it's a phone call you don't want to miss.

On Feb. 10, the Spider-Man actor stopped by BBC Radio 1 to chat with host Greg James about his forthcoming film, Uncharted, which is set to be released worldwide on Feb. 18.

During the conversation, Holland was asked to play the prank game "Sit Down, Stand Up" in which he went through his phone book and randomly chose one of his closest friends to find out whether they are sitting down or standing up. The catch is, the Brit can't let them know why he asked them that awkward question.

After a few phone calls to U.K. rapper Stormzy, environmental activist Greta Thunberg and fellow Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield, the 25-year-old then called his pal Timothée Chalamet for a second time.

After a few rings, the Wonka star picked up the phone. Tom immediately asked, "Are you standing up or sitting down?" Timothée replied, "I'm sitting down right now," as Tom and Greg cheered on his response.