Allow Travis Kelce to Explain His Strategy for Winning Over Girlfriend Kayla Nicole's Heart

Travis Kelce knows how to tackle the game of love one Instagram move at a time.
Back in 2017, the Kansas City Chiefs football player came across Kayla Nicole's social media profile. What came next was a plan that slowly proved to be a game-winning strategy.
"I didn't just go through every single pic and just start liking it immediately," Travis exclusively shared with E! News. "It was over the course of a month's span, just following her and liking the pictures that she was posting and watching all of her stories when stories had first started coming out."
He continued, "I was just stalking her and then finally on New Year's, she gave in. And, you know, New Year new me. She just shot her shot, jumped in my DMs and the rest is history."
In fact, the pair plans to celebrate Valentine's Day together with a special date night. While Travis hasn't figured out exactly where he is taking Kayla, the NFL player has a vision in mind that is sure to impress his longtime cheerleader.
"We've been jumping around from city to city since the season's end," he said. "I think I might treat her to something, a nice scenic dinner out here in Los Angeles. We're still trying to figure it out though."
For now, Travis is partnering with Courtyard by Marriott, who recently unveiled the 2022 Super Bowl Sleepover Suite at SoFi stadium. While the tight end wishes he was playing in the game, Travis argues there's no better way to experience game day than in this suite.
"A winner gets to spend the night before the game and wake up in SoFi Stadium, in Super Bowl Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday," Travis shared when explaining the Courtyard Super Bowl Sleepover Contest. "It's a once in a lifetime experience that only Courtyard can give you."
And if you're curious to know what team Travis thinks is going to win it all, he's not ready to call the game just yet. After all, anything can happen on the football field.
"I'm just gonna kick back and enjoy the game," he said. "I played at the University of Cincinnati so I have a lot of ties in Cincinnati. And then on top of that, I got a lot of good friends that play for the Rams so it's going to be fun seeing those guys go at it."