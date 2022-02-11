Allow Travis Kelce to Explain His Strategy for Winning Over Girlfriend Kayla Nicole's Heart

Watch : Travis Kelce's Valentine's Day Plans With GF Kayla Nicole

Travis Kelce knows how to tackle the game of love one Instagram move at a time.

Back in 2017, the Kansas City Chiefs football player came across Kayla Nicole's social media profile. What came next was a plan that slowly proved to be a game-winning strategy.

"I didn't just go through every single pic and just start liking it immediately," Travis exclusively shared with E! News. "It was over the course of a month's span, just following her and liking the pictures that she was posting and watching all of her stories when stories had first started coming out."

He continued, "I was just stalking her and then finally on New Year's, she gave in. And, you know, New Year new me. She just shot her shot, jumped in my DMs and the rest is history."

In fact, the pair plans to celebrate Valentine's Day together with a special date night. While Travis hasn't figured out exactly where he is taking Kayla, the NFL player has a vision in mind that is sure to impress his longtime cheerleader.