Your Go-To Lookbook for Celebrity Style at New York Fashion Week

Attention, fashionistas! New York Fashion Week is finally here.

Just one look at the lineup and you'll see that it's going to be one very chic celebration of the Fall/Winter 2022 season. Michael Kors, Jason Wu, Tory Burch, LaQuan Smith, Christian Siriano and Brandon Maxwell are just a few of the designers who will be presenting this year from Friday, Feb. 11 through Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Of course, you don't need a runway to turn heads. From the cool street style to the amazing after-party attire, there's never a shortage of lewks. And who doesn't love to see what their favorite stars are wearing in the front row?

If you didn't get an invite to any shows this year (we're sure it just got lost in the mail), don't worry. E! News is here to help make sure you get a full dose of celebrity style (no dress code required).