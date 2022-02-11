See Clayton Echard Bring Sarah Hamrick to Tears on The Bachelor

Has Sarah Hamrick's Bachelor journey come to an end in the most dramatic of fashions?
In this exclusive sneak peek of The Bachlor's Feb. 14 episode, leading man Clayton Echard finds himself doubting the 23-year-old wealth management advisor's commitment to their relationship. Specifically, Clayton feels Sarah's age may make her unready to settle down forever with him.
"If Sarah, a young 23-year-old, isn't ready to settle down," the Bachelor ponders in a confessional, "then where is her head at in this process? I just definitely have questions. I need answers."
So, during their second one-on-one date, Clayton informs Sarah that he's hoping to walk away engaged at the end of all of this—because that's the whole point of this show. Initially, Sarah doesn't seem fazed by this declaration, that is until Clayton tells her that someone said she "may not be ready" for what he's looking for.
Shaken by the conversation, a tearful Sarah responds, "I've told you since day one that I was here because it was you. I have been nothing but just completely myself and completely vulnerable and open with you."
Not moved by Sarah's teary-eyed declaration, Clayton coldly answers with: "Thank you for being so vulnerable, but I'm honestly just afraid of losing everything."
He then gets up from the table and Sarah fully breaks down in tears, leaving us wondering what the heck happened to get Clayton so rattled about his connection with the New York City resident.
However, this drama shouldn't be all that surprising, as Clayton previously told E! News that season 26 was a "wild ride."
"You just don't know what to expect when you step into a role like this and you think, 'Well, OK, I'm mentally mature enough to handle this,'" he added. "Then, you get into it and you're like, 'How did I think I was going to be able to handle this? Dating this many women at one time.'"
For a taste of this "wild" season, watch the exclusive sneak peek above.
The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.