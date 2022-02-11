See Clayton Echard Bring Sarah Hamrick to Tears on The Bachelor

Watch : "The Bachelor" EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek: Is Sarah Ready for Marriage?

Has Sarah Hamrick's Bachelor journey come to an end in the most dramatic of fashions?

In this exclusive sneak peek of The Bachlor's Feb. 14 episode, leading man Clayton Echard finds himself doubting the 23-year-old wealth management advisor's commitment to their relationship. Specifically, Clayton feels Sarah's age may make her unready to settle down forever with him.

"If Sarah, a young 23-year-old, isn't ready to settle down," the Bachelor ponders in a confessional, "then where is her head at in this process? I just definitely have questions. I need answers."

So, during their second one-on-one date, Clayton informs Sarah that he's hoping to walk away engaged at the end of all of this—because that's the whole point of this show. Initially, Sarah doesn't seem fazed by this declaration, that is until Clayton tells her that someone said she "may not be ready" for what he's looking for.

Shaken by the conversation, a tearful Sarah responds, "I've told you since day one that I was here because it was you. I have been nothing but just completely myself and completely vulnerable and open with you."