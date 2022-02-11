You Won't Be Able to Watch Daredevil, Jessica Jones and More Marvel Shows on Netflix Soon

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

Kingpin isn't going to be too happy about this.

It's official, these superheroes are moving on. On Feb. 11, Netflix confirmed to E! News that Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Defenders, Iron Fist and The Punisher will be leaving the streamer on Feb. 28. The same day, they labeled the titles with a sash that read, "This show is available until March 1st."

Though there is no official word regarding where these fan favorites will live, now that Netflix's license has ended with the Marvel Universe titles, Disney will now regain licensing to the titles.

And as far as Marvel fans go? They're freaking out, rightfully so.

"The netflix marvel shows leaving at the end of the month…they better be put on disney+ asap," one user wrote on Twitter. Another fan added, "I can't believe it, the Marvel tv series are leaving on Netflix. Now I'm sad right now,"

We're right there with you.