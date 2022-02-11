21 Things That Will Make You Look Stylish & Cool at the Disney Parks

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Fellow Disney Parks enthusiasts, we know just how much of a struggle it can be to figure out what to wear on your trip to the parks. On one hand, you'll be hitting around 20,000-plus steps if you stay the whole day, so you want to be in something that makes you feel totally comfortable. But at the same time, you also want to look cute. Sometimes a spirit jersey and a pair of leggings isn't the vibe you want to go for.
That's where we come in!
If you're wondering what to wear to Disneyland or Walt Disney World, we put together a guide on things that will make you look stylish and cool during your next Disney trip. From Loungefly mini-backpacks to sparkly mouse ears, cute graphic tees to comfy shoes, there's something in here for every Disney fan. Check out our fab picks below. Have a magical time!
Say ChEARS Mouse Ears
A pair of Mickey ears is the go-to accessory of choice for many fashionable Disney goers, and you can find a ton of really great Etsy shops that make unique ears. We love Say ChEARS for their cool 3D-printed mouse ears. Whether you're a fan of Mickey and Minnie, Lilo and Stitch, or even the WDW Skyliner, there's a pair of ears for you.
Shimmering Ever After Mouse Ears
Shimmering Ever After on Etsy is another go-to shop for one-of-a-kind mouse ears. If you love all things glitter, you'll love the offers they have. While we don't talk about Bruno, we can't hep but rave over how cute these Encanto ears are!
Main Street Couture Ears, Hats & More
We are obsessed with everything Main Street Couture makes from their hats to their ears to their sweatshirts. They make the kind of stuff that makes people stop to ask, "Ooh, where'd you get that?"
Minnie Mouse Sequined Ear Headband with Bow
Truth be told, you can't go wrong with a pair of mouse ears from shopDisney. These Minnie Mouse sequined ears are a timeless pair that you can wear for many years to come.
Danielle Nicole Minnie Mouse 3D Floral Crossbody Purse
Some days, you just want to keep it simple with jeans and a plain t-shirt. This adorable 3D Minnie Mouse purse is the perfect statement accessory for those days.
Maxdot Heart Shape Sunglasses Rimless Transparent Heart Glasses
Disneyland and Walt Disney World are ideal places to sport fun accessories you may not wear anywhere else. We wore these super cute oversized heart shaped sunglasses on our last Disney trip and got all the compliments. They may be less than $10, but they don't look or feel cheap at all. There are also a ton of colors to choose from so you can find a pair that works for any outfit.
Loungefly Star Wars Mustafar Mini-Backpack
Anakin may have broken Padmé's heart here, but we are in love with this Mustafar mini-backpack from Loungefly. It'll carry everything you need to go to Galaxy's Edge and back. Plus, it's the kind of bag that just looks good with everything. In general, Loungefly backpacks are a staple for any Disney fans' closet.
Loungefly Star Wars The Mandalorian Bantha Ride Mando and Grogu
If you can't get enough of the galaxy's best father-son duo, why not bring them along on your next Disney adventure? Just keep Grogu away from Mr. Toad. This standard sized Loungefly mini-backpack will keep your hands free while walking around the parks.
Minnie Mouse Bow Belt for Adults
This Minnie-inspired bow belt is pretty, chic and perfect for Disneybounding!
Buckle-Down Disney Belt
This gorgeous belt featuring Disney's signature "D" will bring a touch of Disney magic to any outfit of your choosing. It comes in multiple colors including the pretty rose gold and the very cool metal black.
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm
BaubleBar's Mickey Mouse bag charms are so popular, they sell out all the time. It's such an easy way rep your love for Mickey at the parks, and it's super glam. We have one in pearl and we're obsessed with it!
BaubleBar Pixar Toy Story Mr. Potato Head Ring Set
This fabulous Mr. Potato Head Ring Set will make you look and feel stylish and cool whether you're strolling around Pixar Pier or living the life of a toy at Toy Story Land. It's part of BaubleBar's Toy Story collection, which also has must-have earring sets like the best-selling Slinky Dog earrings.
Enso Silicone Disney Rings
Enso's silicone rings are neat because they stay put, they feel comfortable on and they're super cute. It's the perfect accessory to wear at the parks because you don't have to worry about them accidentally falling off your finger when you get off a ride. We love their Disney and Star Wars collections, and they're constantly adding new designs. The Disney Princess collection has to be our fave!
Cakeworthy Winnie The Pooh & Pals All Over Print Unisex Tee Plus Size
Disney is the perfect place to be dopamine dressing with bright colors, and this vibrant Pooh and pals tee would look so cute paired with these hot pink pants here.
The Lost Bros Greetings From The Mansion Unisex Tee
Foolish mortals, we've got your new favorite tee right here! This hauntingly cool graphic t-shirt from The Lost Bros. features Disneyland's version of The Haunted Mansion, as well as one of its most memorable characters.
Three Point Seven Disney Pirates Tee
A cool graphic tee featuring your favorite Disney Parks' attraction is an instant compliment-getter and conversation starter. Three Point Seven on Etsy has shirts from all the best attractions across the Disney Parks, like our fave, Pirates of the Caribbean.
The Sunday Daisy Winnie the Pooh Tee
Head on over to Pooh Corner with this fun Winnie the Pooh-inspired tee from The Sunday Daisy on Etsy. Wearing character-inspired shirts like these will not only make you look great, it'll also make character interactions so much more fun.
Monsters, Inc. Sulley Fleece Pullover for Adults
Like the Pooh t-shirt above, this vibrant pullover will make character meet and greets with Mike and Sulley 10 times better. Plus, it's stylish, cool and will keep you cozy while you're watching fireworks at night.
Cakeworthy 90's Disney Princess Denim Jacket
Denim jackets are perfect for Disney days because they're super versatile, you can pair them with your favorite leggings, a pair of shorts or a cute dress. Plus, you can wear it year round. This ‘90s-inspired denim jacket from Cakeworthy features some of your favorite iconic Disney Princesses. You'll be strutting around the park like royalty.
Tee World Boutique Disneyland Sweatshirt
This simple yet chic Disneyland sweatshirt is totally customizable. You can choose between several colors and whether you want the Mickey or Minnie icon on the front. If you love this, Tee World Boutique has a ton of other really cute Disney Parks shirts and sweatshirts for the entire family.
Adidas Women's Grand Court Minnie Mouse Shoes
You'll be on your feet the entire day, so you'll need a pair of comfy shoes to keep you going. Adidas' Grand Court sneakers features Cloudfoam cushioning for ultimate comfort. Plus, this pair features Minnie's polka dots on their signature 3-stripes.
If you want to go for total comfort, check out these $17 joggers from Amazon that have 57,000+ five-star reviews.