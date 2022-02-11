Fans Are Convinced Kanye "Ye" West Just Dissed Pete Davidson in New Song

Kanye "Ye" West is raising eyebrows once again for his latest lyrics.
On Feb. 11, the Grammy winner joined Alicia Keys and Fivio Foreign for a new collaboration titled "City of Gods." Within hours, the song began trending on YouTube and started climbing the charts. At the same time, some of the verses had fans asking a simple question: Could this be about Pete Davidson?
For starters, Alicia sings about "losing my lover to the arms of another" in the chorus. But when Ye raps his verse, listeners receive even more evidence that this song could be very personal.
"This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin' up to SNL (What?)/When I pull up, it's dead on arrival," the Yeezy designer raps. "They act like they love you, they don't even like you/They throw a party, won't even invite you/I seen the same thing happen to Michael/You Black and you rich, they sayin' you psycho (What?), it's like a cycle."
Back in October, Kim Kardashian made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live. During one sketch, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a kiss with Pete during an Aladdin-themed sketch.
Weeks later, the pair started hanging out with Pete recently calling Kim his "girlfriend" during an interview for Super Bowl week.
While Ye has been hanging out with Julia Foxx following his February 2021 divorce from Kim, multiple sources previously shared with E! News that the rapper would love to get back with his ex. One insider close to Kim, however, said, "There's no chance for reconciliation at this point."
Ultimately, Ye's latest song lyrics may not be doing him any favors. Later on in "City of Gods," Ye appears to reference the Kardashian—Jenner family's upcoming Hulu show.
"I got a feeling they in they feelings," he raps. "They filmin' a show, but won't show up."
Keeping up with this crew never ends.