Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Enjoy Broadway Date Night to Support Hugh Jackman

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds left the kids at home to have a date night at Hugh Jackman’s new Broadway play, The Music Man. See Ryan's special gift for Hugh.

By Tamantha Gunn Feb 11, 2022 5:38 PMTags
Blake LivelyHugh JackmanRyan ReynoldsCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Hugh Jackman Trolls Ryan Reynolds With Birthday Video

You know Ryan Reynolds wasn't going to miss his bro Hugh Jackman's big turn on Broadway.

He and Blake Lively made it a date night Feb. 10, stepping out for the opening of The Music Man.
 
Making the most of their night away from kids James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, they went all out with Ryan, 45, in a checkered suit and the perennially stylish Blake, 34, in a plunging Sergio Hudson pantsuit and coordinating Lorraine Schwartz jewels. (Like he was going to risk another ugly sweater photo opp.) 
 
And Ryan didn't pass up an opportunity to troll Hugh—who plays Harold Hill in the revival. To show his love, Ryan gifted his longtime pal with three huge black and white portraits of himself, with a note that read, "Hugh, good luck with your little show. I'll be watching."
 
The pair's bromance has become every bit as delightful for fans as Ryan and Blake's wickedly funny Instagram takedowns of each other.

photos
Every Time Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Have Trolled Each Other

In April 2020, the Deadpool star poked fun at Hugh's heartfelt message to his wife, Deborra-lee Furness, as he celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary, joking, "Hang in there, Deb" in the comment section. 
 
And though the actors put their hilarious social media feud aside for one day at the start of the coronavirus pandemic to raise funds for Feeding America Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and WC Kitchen, the supposed bad blood goes back ages. 

Trending Stories

1

Billie Eilish Reacts to Kanye West's Plea to Apologize to Travis Scott

2
Breaking

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Baby Boy's Name Revealed

3

Travis Barker Is Nearly Unrecognizable Without His Face Tattoos

"People think it started with us, but it didn't," the Logan star said at the time, followed by Ryan, who added, "The Jackmans and Reynolds have been mortal enemies since there have been Jackmans and Reynoldses-es." 

Apparently they make exceptions for big Broadway debuts. 

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Baby Boy's Name Revealed

2

Billie Eilish Reacts to Kanye West's Plea to Apologize to Travis Scott

3

Travis Barker Is Nearly Unrecognizable Without His Face Tattoos

4

Anderson Cooper Welcomes Baby No. 2

5

My 600-Lb. Life's Destinee LaShaee Dead at 30