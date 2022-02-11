Does Arnold Schwarzenegger Know the Sex of Pregnant Daughter Katherine's Baby? He Says...

Watch : Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting Baby No. 2

Secrets, secrets are no fun unless you tell everyone. But we also kind of get why Katherine Schwarzenegger is being tight-lipped with dad Arnold Schwarzenegger.

During his guest appearance on the Feb. 10 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 74-year-old actor, whose daughter is expecting her second child with husband Chris Pratt, was asked if the couple would tell him the sex of the child before the birth.

"I really don't know," he said, while acknowledging there just might be a reason for that. "I do blow it a lot of times. Absolutely correct. Because I can't shut my mouth, so it's just blah, blah, blah."

And while Arnold said it's possible that Katherine and Chris already know the sex of the baby, he also noted he wouldn't be surprised if they decide to wait until the delivery to find out.

"It could easily be that they know. I don't know. I don't think so because I remember that my wife never wanted to know," The Terminator star continued, referencing his ex-wife journalist Maria Shriver. "It was always a guessing kind of a game. So I think because Katherine is a lot like Maria, I think that she probably will go in the same direction and not want to know. This is just a guess. And, also, she cannot trust me."