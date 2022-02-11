Is Adele Engaged to Rich Paul? She Says…

Engagement rumors aside, fans were also delighted to see Adele return to the stage after postponing her Las Vegas residency, which is something she confirmed will happen before 2022 is over.

"We are now working our arses off, but I don't want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready," she said. "The sooner I can announce the better, but I just can't in case we are not ready in time."