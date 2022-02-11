See the Today Anchors Travel Back in Time For Epic and Empowering Super Bowl Ad

Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Carson Daly teamed up for a 2022 Superbowl ad to encourage girls to pursue their interests in STEM. Watch!

The Today crew is getting groovy for a good cause.

Anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Carson Daly star in a just-released Super Bowl LVI commercial meant to encourage girls around the country to purse their interests in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math). 

Made in collaboration with the Ad Council as part of the She Can STEM campaign, the PSA takes place in Savannah's daydream after she says, "I wish they had those kind of cool careers for women when we were growing up."

All of a sudden, she and her fellow Today anchors—now rocking pigtails and braces—are transported to a classroom in the 1970s where a teacher is asking the students what they want to be when they grow up.

"I want to make immersive video games," one young girl responds, while another answers, "I want to revolutionize 3D printing."

Meanwhile, Savannah just wants extra credit. Al, on the other hand, knows exactly what he wants to do with his life: "I want to be a meteor!" 

When another student asks, "You mean meteorologist?" Al quietly responds, "no."

Adds the peer, "That's great, Al. Follow your dreams."

Check out the complete PSA above, and keep scrolling to see even more 2022 Super Bowl ads.

She Can STEM PSA Starring Today Anchors

YouTube
Genera Motors Ad Starring Mike Meyers

Climate change just got a new enemy and he's one EVil son of a Belgian. Dr. EV-il is going electric to stop climate change from ruining Earth before he can. Prepare for an Austin Powers reunion! Watch the ad here

Stella Artois
Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Ad Starring Becky G

Forget about the Super Bowl! Team ULTRA is at the Superior Bowl! Visit a place where legendary athletes and entertainers like Becky G enjoy themselves all while celebrating with a superior light beer. Watch the ad here

Stella Artois
Stella Artois Ad Starring Eli Manning

Stella Artois will lure viewers away from the daily hustle and slow down to take time with those who matter most. NFL Legends Eli Manning, Ryan Clark and Dan Marino will bring the message to life by sending three lucky bar and restaurant workers to the Super Bowl. Watch the ad here

Avocados From Mexico
Avocados From Mexico Ad Starring Andy Richter

What's the difference between a bad tailgate and a good tailgate? Hint: It's not the cornhole. Watch the ad here

Greenlight
Greenlight Ad Starring Ty Burrell

Ty Burrell's latest commercial shines a light on the importance of financial literacy and aims to entertain and inspire millions of families nationwide to learn about the world of money together with Greenlight. Watch the ad here

Pringles
Pringles Ad

Inspired by the age-old "Pringles problem" of getting stuck reaching for the last crisp, Pringles' latest commercial celebrates the life-long journey of one devoted fan. Watch the ad here

Planters
Planters Ad Starring Joel McHale & Ken Jeong

Planters enlisted frenemies Ken Jeong and Joel McHale to settle a long-running debate about the best way to eat mixed nuts—all together or one at a time? Watch the ad here

DAN HIMBRECHTS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Salesforce Ad Starring Matthew McConaughey

Salesforce, alongside new brand partner and advisor Matthew McConaughey, have unveiled #TeamEarth, a new global campaign that aims to inspire businesses and individuals to help build a more fair, equal and sustainable future. Watch the ad here.

Verizon
Verizon Ad Starring Jim Carey.

Comedy legend Jim Carrey is set to revive his iconic role as "The Cable Guy" in Verizon's Super Bowl commercial. Watch the teaser here.

Rakuten
Rakuten Ad Starring Hannah Waddingham

The leading Cash Back shopping platform's ad features Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham as a cunning high roller up to some mischief! Watch the ad here

Amazon
Alexa Ad Starring Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost put their game day routine into action at home, while they imagine what it would be like if Alexa could read their minds. Watch the ad here

Hellmann's Mayonnaise
Hellmann's Mayonnaise Ad Starring Pete Davidson

Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson and Jerod Mayo tackle food waste in Hellmann's 2022 Super Bowl commercial. You also may spot an appearance from Pete's mom. Watch the ad here

Rocket Homes/Rocket Mortgage
Rocket Mortgage and Rocket Homes' Ad Starring Barbie and Anna Kendrick

The nation's largest home mortgage lender Rocket Mortgage and real estate service provider and home search site Rocket Homes join forces with two icons: Anna Kendrick and Barbie. Watch the teaser here

Expedia
Expedia Ad Starring Ewan McGregor

Ewan McGregor is no stranger to travel and has truly seen the world. So perhaps it only makes sense that Expedia enlisted his help to deliver an important message: Brands may try to sell you stuff. But in life, experiences are greater than things. Watch the ad here. 

AT&T Ad Starring Demi Moore and Mila Kunis

No, you're not being Punk'd! Demi Moore and Mila Kunis join forces for an AT&T commercial that hilariously highlights their mutual link to Ashton Kutcher. Watch the ad here.

Uber Eats Ad Starring Gwyneth Paltrow

What does Gwyneth Paltrow's controversial candle taste like? The Goop founder finds out in a preview for Uber Eats' Super Bowl commercial. Watch the teaser here.

Lay's Ad Starring Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd

This is the end ad. Frequent collaborators Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd are teaming up once again—this time for a Lay's commercial that does a deep dive into their friendship. Watch the ad here.

Bud Light Seltzer Ad Starring Guy Fieri

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri gets a taste of what it's like being the mayor of Flavortown in this ad for Bud Light Seltzer. Watch the ad here.

Booking.com Ad Starring Idris Elba

Idris Elba calls up iconic spokespeople Isaiah Mustafa (Old Spice Guy) and Jonathan Goldsmith (The World's Most interesting Man) for advice ahead of his Super Bowl commercial for Booking.com. Watch the teaser here.

Sam's Club Ad Starring Kevin Hart

Think like Kevin Hart! In this commercial for Sam's Club's Scan & Go app, the comedian gives viewers a glimpse into his VIP shopping experience. Watch the ad here.

Busch Light Ad Starring Kenny G

Kenny G shows off his musical prowess in this commercial for Busch Light. Watch the ad here.

Flamin' Hot Ad Starring Charlie Puth

Will he see his snacks again? In this teaser for Flamin' Hot's first-ever Super Bowl commercial, Charlie Puth discovers that someone has been messing round with the food in his trailer. Watch the teaser here and the full ad here.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Don't miss the 2022 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 13 with kick-off starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

