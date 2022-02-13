Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week: 

Travis Barker

We are totally "Feeling This" new look on the Blink-182 drummer.

Barker appeared almost unrecognizable in Machine Gun Kelly and Willow Smith's latest music video for "Emo Girl."

The project dropped Feb. 9, and let's be honest, so did our jaws when we saw Barker in the opening scene. The 46-year-old rocker sported a gray wig, nerdy glasses, a sweater vest and turtleneck while playing a school teacher. One thing noticeably missing? His iconic face tattoos.

Barker started the video off by welcoming a class of school children to what looks like a modern museum. "Alright kids," he began, "today we're going on a field trip." And boy, are we sure in for a wild ride!

Once inside, the class of students is exposed to Machine Gun Kelly and Smith's incredible talent, emo makeup and grungy style.