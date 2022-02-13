Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Celebrities were ready for a change.

For starters, the King of Staten Island is officially moving! Pete Davidson made a major announcement this week, revealing he's going to make a new area of NYC home. Oh, Saturday Night Live stars, they grow up so fast! 

While Davidson was making a big move, Travis Barker looked unrecognizable in a new music video when he said goodbye to his signature tattoos. Plus, Jennifer Aniston changed up her hairstyle for the first time in years for an upcoming project, Marvel superhero Simu Liu was apologizing to his mom after debuting a bold new hair color and Kendall Jenner admitted she was unsure of the latest trend she decided to try out. Models, they're just like us!

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week: 

Travis Barker

We are totally "Feeling This" new look on the Blink-182 drummer.

Barker appeared almost unrecognizable in Machine Gun Kelly and Willow Smith's latest music video for "Emo Girl."

The project dropped Feb. 9, and let's be honest, so did our jaws when we saw Barker in the opening scene. The 46-year-old rocker sported a gray wig, nerdy glasses, a sweater vest and turtleneck while playing a school teacher. One thing noticeably missing? His iconic face tattoos.

Barker started the video off by welcoming a class of school children to what looks like a modern museum. "Alright kids," he began, "today we're going on a field trip." And boy, are we sure in for a wild ride!

Once inside, the class of students is exposed to Machine Gun Kelly and Smith's incredible talent, emo makeup and grungy style.

Instagram/Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston

Could The Audrey replace The Rachel?!

The Friends star casually debuted a major hair change on Feb. 8 when she shared a photo from the set of Murder Mystery 2 with Adam Sandler

"Back to work with my buddy," Aniston captioned her Instagram post, which showed off her side-swept bangs on the set of the set of the Netflix sequel. Known to stick with what works, it's been a minute since the 52-year-old tried something new, but we're here for the face fringe.

Cindy Ord/MG21/Getty Images, Instagram
Simu Liu

Shang-Chi is issuing an apology!

In a shirtless selfie posted to Instagram on Feb. 1, Liu showed his 2.4 million followers that he'd said goodbye to his dark hair and hello to a blonde 'do. And the 32-year-old actor captioned the post with one important request: "Sorry ma pls don't kill me."

While the jury is still out on what the Marvel star's actual mom thinks about the change, Liu did get some feedback from his onscreen mom in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Fala Chen, who wrote in the comments section, "I'm disappointed son."

She wasn't the only star to weigh in. "Uch why are you so handsome," Mindy Kaling added before joking, "not likable." And when Olivia Munn wrote, "The 90s really are back," Liu replied, "@OliviaMunn they neva lefffffffft." 

Ahead of the big reveal, Liu hinted he was switching up his style by posting a picture of himself dyeing his hair to Instagram Stories, again writing, "Sorry Mom."

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Pete Davidson

The King of Staten Island is turning in his crown.

In an interview with NBCLX, Davidson revealed that he is saying goodbye to his native NYC borough. Chatting with host Tabitha Lipkin from his bedroom—which featured a candle of his girlfriend Kim Kardashian—the Saturday Night Live star explained, "Sorry, I'm moving so my place is disgusting. I'm moving to Brooklyn! I'm very excited." 

The switch-up doesn't mean he has any ill will toward his hometown. The 28-year-old comedian maintained that he does "love Staten Island," but that it unfortunately "takes too long to get over the bridge," especially with SNL taping in midtown Manhattan.

In addition to starring in the film King of Staten Island—inspired in part by his own life experiences—Davidson has made multiple references to his hilarious love-hate relationship with the borough throughout his career. That includes in an SNL sketch last November, when he performed a must-see parody of Marc Cohn's 1991 hit "Walking in Memphis" titled "Walking in Staten."

Instagram
Kendall Jenner

New hair, don't care?

Even the model was unsure when she posted a Boomerang video on Feb. 3, that featured wisps of her signature brunette locks cascading over her forehead. The clip, which was shared to her Instagram Stories, showed the 26-year-old model wearing a Nike jacket and sunglasses as she sat in a car. Jenner's hair was seen fluttering across her face the vehicle drove down a street.

"bangzzz," she wrote in the caption, adding, "idk."

While it's unclear if Jenner actually made the permanent snip, she has been known to rock a fringe. In addition to sporting faux bangs to several red carpet events over the years, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star cut her bangs for real in 2019, prompting fans to draw comparisons to mom Kris Jenner's iconic pixie 'do.

Instagram
Jessica Alba

Things are looking brighter for the Honest Company founder, with Alba showing off her latest hair transformation in an Instagram video on Feb. 4.

The 40-year-old captioned the clip "another day, another hair style," before revealing she ditched her darker hair for highlights, using the #blondeish hashtag. 

Robert Ramos was responsible for Alba's lightened 'do, with the hairstylist appearing in the video and commenting on the post.

"That was a lot fun and a lot of work!!!!"  Ramos wrote. "Thank you for always trusting me for all of these years!!!!! Gracias amiga!!!!"

