See The Silly Way Julia Roberts Is Celebrating Niece Emma Roberts' Birthday

Watch : Emma Roberts Reacts to Becoming a Viral Meme: "Thank You Gays"

Emma Roberts is 31 and having fun thanks to aunt Julia Roberts.

Julia honored her niece on her birthday, Feb. 10, by giving a rare glimpse into their jokester dynamic with a super silly slow motion video. The Homecoming star posted a video on Instagram in which Julia and Emma (the daughter of her brother, Eric) are seen seriously staring into the camera while using party blowers. The two actresses are wearing party crowns and party hats to set the mood.

The comical celebration video concludes with a mysterious hand throwing confetti, before Julia and Emma crack a smile. Julia wrote, "Happy Birthday Magical One! Oh how I love you. #waitforit."

While this post could be a throwback video, the celebratory spirit is very much alive.

Emma's mother, Kelly Cunningham also posted a sweet Instagram album on Feb. 10 with baby photos of Emma. Kelly gushed, "Happy birthday my love and my force to be reckoned with. You were always up for a challenge and adventure."