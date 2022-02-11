The MixtapE! Presents Mary J. Blige, Saweetie, Becky G and More New Music Musts

Watch : Mary J. Blige Dishes on CRAZY 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Mary J Blige is doing more than "Just Fine" these days.

As excitement continues to build for her highly anticipated Super Bowl 2022 halftime show performance, the Grammy winner is also celebrating the release of her new—and 15th overall—album Good Morning Gorgeous. On Feb. 10, she raised a glass with a release party at The Classic Cat in West Hollywood.

Guests including Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, Taraji P. Henson and Ellen Pompeo honored an artist who still feels so grateful to create songs from the heart.