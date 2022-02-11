This Chic Off-the-Shoulder Top With 10,000+ Five-Star Amazon Reviews Is on Sale for $24

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Thanks to Amazon, adding new pieces to your wardrobe can be totally wallet-friendly. For instance, you can score cute new shades for under $15, hot date night dresses for under $50, not to mention, a sexy lingerie set for just $18. Today we're bringing you a fab fashion must-have that you can wear this season and beyond. Best part is, it's on sale right now for just $24!
Lacozy's long sleeve off-shoulder tunic is an Amazon best-seller with over 10,000 five-star reviews. According to shoppers, it's super cute, super soft and very well made. There are tons of rave reviews over how flattering these tops are, and many say they're sexy without being too revealing, and hide everything you want to keep hidden. Sounds like a winner to us!
It's highly versatile, and can be worn with jeans, leggings, skirts or even shorts during the summertime. It's cute enough to wear out, but also cozy enough to wear lounging around at home. It also comes in a wide range of colors, so you can find a top that works for every season or occasion.
If that sounds like something you need in your closet ASAP, check out the below.
Lacozy Off-the-Shoulder Tunic
This off-the-shoulder tunic from Lacozy is made of cotton, polyester and spandex, so it's soft, lightweight and super stretchy. It comes in over 30 solid colors and patterns including wine red, black, watermelon red (as shown here), yellow, tie dye and floral. Sizes range from small to xx-large, and Amazon reviewers say it's true to size. The top typically goes for $46, but right now it's on sale for just $24.
Wondering what actual shoppers think? Check out the following reviews.
"If you have any body image issues concerning the belly, especially us older moms that can't get all the weight off, YOU MUST BUY THIS SHIRT IN EVERY COLOR!!!! Bought a large. It's perfect. Can go off-shoulder or sit centered, either way stays put. I am constantly tugging at other off-shoulder shirts I've tried. Not this one!"
"You will want this in every color. It's a flattering, soft, sexy top!"
"Looks better on me than the model. First time that's ever happened! Maybe because it hangs better in real life than it does on the model in the pic, but I swear I like this shirt better on me than her! The gray blue leans more toward the gray spectrum and is very pretty. I am tall and love the way this shirt looks on me."
"I'm absolutely in love with my new tunic!!!! It's incredibly comfortable and soft, and it fits true to size. Long enough to wear with leggings too!"
"My favorite! I don't usually order clothing online but I took a chance. This shirt is so comfortable and cute-sloppy. Easily worn with leggings and sneakers, and just as cute dressed up with boots and jeans. It does have a wider neck but unlike others that will fall off until your tatas are exposed, this does not. Just enough for a sexy Flashdance vibe. At 43, my shoulder still looks good. Even more, my 14-year-old daughter told me I looked really cute. SCORE! Buying more. Highly recommend."
"Plus size ladies! Take the chance. I think the cut and color are flattering, and the material is comfortable! I love this shirt and I feel confident in it, and will definitely be getting it in other colors."
