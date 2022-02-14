Tony Sopranos' Kids Just Earned Our Respect in Must-See 2022 Super Bowl Reunion

Watch : Did "The Sopranos" Kill Tony Soprano in the Series Finale?

Family: They're the only ones you can depend on.

Close to 15 years after The Sopranos aired its final episode on HBO, two of the show's biggest stars came together for a must-see 2022 Super Bowl ad.

In Chevrolet's commercial titled "New Generation," Meadow Soprano (played by Jamie-Lynn Siegler) reunites with brother A.J. Soprano (Robert Iler) in a parking lot after a dramatic drive through the turnpike. While the duo's hug may be enough to make any tough guy a little emotional, it's clear that the project made viewers nostalgic for the Emmy-winning drama.

Originally, Tony Soprano (the late James Gandolfini) drove a 1999 Chevy Suburban from Manhattan to New Jersey in the show's opening sequence. For this commercial, however, Chevy updated the widely recognized opener with modern interpretations such as Tony's daughter driving the 2024 Silverado EV.

"This spot is about taking a non-traditional approach for a non-traditional electric truck," Steve Majoros, Vice President of Chevrolet Marketing, said in a statement to E! News. "The Silverado EV redefines our best-selling nameplate, while the spot envisions what the next generation of The Sopranos might look like today."