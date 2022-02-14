Tony Sopranos' Kids Just Earned Our Respect in Must-See 2022 Super Bowl Reunion

Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler are back together in a new Super Bowl commercial for the first-ever Chevy Silverado EV. Watch the surprise reunion nobody saw coming.

Watch: Did "The Sopranos" Kill Tony Soprano in the Series Finale?

Family: They're the only ones you can depend on. 

Close to 15 years after The Sopranos aired its final episode on HBO, two of the show's biggest stars came together for a must-see 2022 Super Bowl ad.

In Chevrolet's commercial titled "New Generation," Meadow Soprano (played by Jamie-Lynn Siegler) reunites with brother A.J. Soprano (Robert Iler) in a parking lot after a dramatic drive through the turnpike. While the duo's hug may be enough to make any tough guy a little emotional, it's clear that the project made viewers nostalgic for the Emmy-winning drama.

Originally, Tony Soprano (the late James Gandolfini) drove a 1999 Chevy Suburban from Manhattan to New Jersey in the show's opening sequence. For this commercial, however, Chevy updated the widely recognized opener with modern interpretations such as Tony's daughter driving the 2024 Silverado EV. 

"This spot is about taking a non-traditional approach for a non-traditional electric truck," Steve Majoros, Vice President of Chevrolet Marketing, said in a statement to E! News. "The Silverado EV redefines our best-selling nameplate, while the spot envisions what the next generation of The Sopranos might look like today."

2022 Super Bowl Party Pics

Ultimately, Jamie Lynn and Robert aren't the only familiar faces appearing in Super Bowl ads. Keep scrolling for more buzz-worthy commercials.

Vevo
Chevrolet Ad Staring Jamie Lynn Sigler

The Sopranos star reunites with former co-star with Robert Iler to highlight the first-ever Chevy Silverado EV. Watch the ad here

T Mobile
T-Mobile Ad Starring Zach Braff & Donald Faison

Our favorite TV doctors are back! The Scrubs stars reunite to celebrate T-Mobile's 5G Home Internet. Watch the ad here

T-Mobile
T-Mobile Ad Starring Dolly Parton

"Trust me, I know it's hard to shine like a diamond on a rhinestone network," Dolly said in a statement while teasing her ad. "We just want these 5G phones to shine on the nation's largest, fastest 5G network." Watch the ad here

T-Mobile
T-Mobile Ad Starring Miley Cyrus

"I'm thrilled to call T-Mobile a friend and partner of The Happy Hippie Foundation as they join our mission to fight injustice particularly facing the homeless youth here in Los Angeles, home to the Super Bowl this year," Miley said. Watch the ad here

Nate Congleton, NBC
She Can STEM PSA Starring Today Anchors

As part of the national She Can STEM campaign, Today's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Carson Daly teamed up with the Ad Council for a PSA encouraging girls to pursue their interests in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math). Watch the ad here.

YouTube
Genera Motors Ad Starring Mike Meyers

Climate change just got a new enemy and he's one EVil son of a Belgian. Dr. EV-il is going electric to stop climate change from ruining Earth before he can. Prepare for an Austin Powers reunion! Watch the ad here

Stella Artois
Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Ad Starring Becky G

Forget about the Super Bowl! Team ULTRA is at the Superior Bowl! Visit a place where legendary athletes and entertainers like Becky G enjoy themselves all while celebrating with a superior light beer. Watch the ad here

Stella Artois
Stella Artois Ad Starring Eli Manning

Stella Artois will lure viewers away from the daily hustle and slow down to take time with those who matter most. NFL Legends Eli Manning, Ryan Clark and Dan Marino will bring the message to life by sending three lucky bar and restaurant workers to the Super Bowl. Watch the ad here

Avocados From Mexico
Avocados From Mexico Ad Starring Andy Richter

What's the difference between a bad tailgate and a good tailgate? Hint: It's not the cornhole. Watch the ad here

Greenlight
Greenlight Ad Starring Ty Burrell

Ty Burrell's latest commercial shines a light on the importance of financial literacy and aims to entertain and inspire millions of families nationwide to learn about the world of money together with Greenlight. Watch the ad here

Pringles
Pringles Ad

Inspired by the age-old "Pringles problem" of getting stuck reaching for the last crisp, Pringles' latest commercial celebrates the life-long journey of one devoted fan. Watch the ad here

Planters
Planters Ad Starring Joel McHale & Ken Jeong

Planters enlisted frenemies Ken Jeong and Joel McHale to settle a long-running debate about the best way to eat mixed nuts—all together or one at a time? Watch the ad here

DAN HIMBRECHTS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Salesforce Ad Starring Matthew McConaughey

Salesforce, alongside new brand partner and advisor Matthew McConaughey, have unveiled #TeamEarth, a new global campaign that aims to inspire businesses and individuals to help build a more fair, equal and sustainable future. Watch the ad here.

Verizon
Verizon Ad Starring Jim Carey.

Comedy legend Jim Carrey is set to revive his iconic role as "The Cable Guy" in Verizon's Super Bowl commercial. Watch the teaser here.

Rakuten
Rakuten Ad Starring Hannah Waddingham

The leading Cash Back shopping platform's ad features Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham as a cunning high roller up to some mischief! Watch the ad here

Amazon
Alexa Ad Starring Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost put their game day routine into action at home, while they imagine what it would be like if Alexa could read their minds. Watch the ad here

Hellmann's Mayonnaise
Hellmann's Mayonnaise Ad Starring Pete Davidson

Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson and Jerod Mayo tackle food waste in Hellmann's 2022 Super Bowl commercial. You also may spot an appearance from Pete's mom. Watch the ad here

Rocket Homes/Rocket Mortgage
Rocket Mortgage and Rocket Homes' Ad Starring Barbie and Anna Kendrick

The nation's largest home mortgage lender Rocket Mortgage and real estate service provider and home search site Rocket Homes join forces with two icons: Anna Kendrick and Barbie. Watch the teaser here

Expedia
Expedia Ad Starring Ewan McGregor

Ewan McGregor is no stranger to travel and has truly seen the world. So perhaps it only makes sense that Expedia enlisted his help to deliver an important message: Brands may try to sell you stuff. But in life, experiences are greater than things. Watch the ad here. 

AT&T Ad Starring Demi Moore and Mila Kunis

No, you're not being Punk'd! Demi Moore and Mila Kunis join forces for an AT&T commercial that hilariously highlights their mutual link to Ashton Kutcher. Watch the ad here.

Uber Eats Ad Starring Gwyneth Paltrow

What does Gwyneth Paltrow's controversial candle taste like? The Goop founder finds out in a preview for Uber Eats' Super Bowl commercial. Watch the teaser here.

Lay's Ad Starring Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd

This is the end ad. Frequent collaborators Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd are teaming up once again—this time for a Lay's commercial that does a deep dive into their friendship. Watch the ad here.

Bud Light Seltzer Ad Starring Guy Fieri

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri gets a taste of what it's like being the mayor of Flavortown in this ad for Bud Light Seltzer. Watch the ad here.

Booking.com Ad Starring Idris Elba

Idris Elba calls up iconic spokespeople Isaiah Mustafa (Old Spice Guy) and Jonathan Goldsmith (The World's Most interesting Man) for advice ahead of his Super Bowl commercial for Booking.com. Watch the teaser here.

Sam's Club Ad Starring Kevin Hart

Think like Kevin Hart! In this commercial for Sam's Club's Scan & Go app, the comedian gives viewers a glimpse into his VIP shopping experience. Watch the ad here.

Busch Light Ad Starring Kenny G

Kenny G shows off his musical prowess in this commercial for Busch Light. Watch the ad here.

Flamin' Hot Ad Starring Charlie Puth

Will he see his snacks again? In this teaser for Flamin' Hot's first-ever Super Bowl commercial, Charlie Puth discovers that someone has been messing round with the food in his trailer. Watch the teaser here and the full ad here.

