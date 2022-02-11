Nicole Kidman Shares Her Daughters' Hilarious Reactions to Her Oscar Nomination

Watch : Nicole Kidman & Javier Bardem Talk "Being the Ricardos"

Impressed but not surprised.

Nicole Kidman's recent Oscar nomination brought the Being the Ricardos actress to tears, but her two youngest daughters with Keith Urban—Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, 13, and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, 11—had other things in mind.

In an interview with The View on Thursday, Feb. 10, Nicole shared rare details of her life at home, giving her daughters' reaction to her award nomination. According to the star, she was having breakfast with her children when they got the news.

"I get a FaceTime call and my kids are like, 'Your phone's going off, someone's FaceTiming you, Mom,'" she recalled. "And I pick it up and they go, 'You've just been nominated for an Oscar.'"

While Nicole burst into tears because "there was so much emotion attached to it that I didn't realize I was carrying," she noted that her daughters had a totally different reaction.

She quipped, "My kids are looking at me like, 'Wow, congrats, Mom. Anyway, we're gonna be late, we gotta get going.'"