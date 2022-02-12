Daniel Craig's Bond Trainer Has the Approach to Fitness and Nutrition That You've Been Waiting For

Watch : Daniel Craig on Tackling James Bond in "Spectre"

Daniel Craig never cared for running.

Alas, James Bond was always running. Enter Simon Waterson.

"That's the first question that you ask: 'What do you hate doing?'" the London-based trainer who got Craig into 007-caliber shape for all five of his Bond films told E! News. "If someone hates running, you're not having them do 10K."

Which isn't to say that Craig, who began his, er, run in Casino Royale at 37 and ended it at 51 in No Time to Die, didn't have to work on his stride. And rest assured, it took about a year this last time to assure he'd be that lean, mean, Queen-and-country-defending machine.

But Waterson long ago figured out a way to balance out the rigors of training that basically any movie with a believable action sequence requires these days and not have actors ranging from Chris Evans, Benedict Cumberbatch and Jake Gyllenhaal to Chris Pratt, Blake Lively and John Krasinski cursing his name at the end of every workout.