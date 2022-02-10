Kim Kardashian Gives Red Hot Take on Miranda's Hair After Watching And Just Like That

And just like that, Kim Kardashian shared a red hot take about Miranda Hobbes' hair color.
The SKIMS founder, 41, took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Feb. 9, to share that she was finally finishing the highly-discussed finale of the Sex and the City reboot and that she was "really happy" that Miranda (played by Cynthia Nixon) had dyed her hair back to iconic red hue.
"I'm just finally catching up on last weeks episode and this show just makes me so happy!" Kim wrote along with a photo of her TV screen. "And I'm also really happy that Miranda is a redhead again."
Kim wasn't alone in celebrating Miranda's return to her roots in And Just Like That. Others shared their excitement with her hair transformation online, including one fan who wrote, "I couldn't help but scream when miranda got her signature red hair again. She looked great."
However, after sporting a silver bob for most of the season, Miranda's decision to dye her hair seemingly goes against the character's previous comments about not "trying to look young."
When chatting with Charlotte (Kristin Davis) about her hair color in the first episode, she replies, "I'm getting a master's in human rights to pair with my law degree, so hopefully I can become an advocate for women who need one. I don't have to be a spicy redhead to do that."
"I mean, we can't just stay who we were, right?" Miranda adds, telling Charlotte, "There are more important issues in the world than trying to look young."
For other fans, Miranda's hair color helped champion realistic depictions of women on television. One fan wrote on Twitter, "The most positive thing about #AndJustLikeThat is seeing women in their 50's with wrinkles and gray hair (go #Miranda!) looking fabulous. Made me realize how lacking that representation is on TV these days."
Wherever you stand on Miranda's hair color, Kim's final review of the show is one that almost everyone can agree on.
Sharing an image of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) in Paris during the finale, Kim wrote, "The most stunning kindest human being @sarahjessicaparker," adding, "This show just makes me so happy!"
Kim has been a hardcore fan of And Just Like That since it first began airing. When asked what she was watching In January, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted, "Oh and also Just Like That the new chapter of Sex & The City! I will never not be obsessed! Seeing the girls brings pure joy in my life!"