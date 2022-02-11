On The Scene: Billie Eilish Meets POTUS, Chrissy Teigen Supports Gucci and John Mayer Slays the Stage

Keeping up with the who, what, why, how and when of Hollywood seems nearly impossible. What should I be watching? Where should I be eating? What beauty product do I need in my arsenal? The possibilities are endless. But don't freak out because we're here to help.
Slow Dancing in a Star-Studded Room: Singer-songwriter John Mayer performed his first live show since the pandemic from the Hollywood Palladium on Wednesday, February 9 as a part of SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series. Before the exclusive set, Andy Cohen pumped up the crowd then introduced his best friend as "king of sob rock." Also in the crowd: Vanessa Hudgens and boyfriend Cole Tucker, Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz, and Paris Jackson.
Celebrity Hoops: This is going to be a slam dunk. For the 2022 Ruffles NBA All-Star Game, celebs such as Jimmie Allen, Machine Gun Kelly and Matt James will represent Team Walton (as in Bill Walton) while Browns defensive edge Myles Garret, Tiffany Haddish and Kane Brown will lace up their sneaks for Team Nique (like Dominique Wilkins).
Other players include Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA, rapper Jack Harlow, Harlem Globetrotter Crissa Jackson, and hip-hop sensation Quavo among others. You can catch all the action from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio Friday, February 18, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Friends of POTUS: While on tour in Washington, D.C. Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas received a presidential welcome when President Joe Biden invited them to the White House for a quick hello. As Biden later shared on Instagram, "Great to see you and your family — and I'm glad you got to meet Commander."
Fashionable Friends: Men of West Hollywood breakout star Landon Wetterstrom attended Domingo Zapata's New York Fashion Week show at the Ziegfeld Ballroom alongside Too Hot To Handle star Harry Jowsey and singer Charly Jordan.
Be My Valentine: Jewelry brand Camilla Seretti, founded by designer Sahar Manley, revealed their Valentine's Day-inspired pieces, perfect for dressing up your look for a flirty Galentine's party or a romantic date night. Avril Lavigne, Christine Quinn and Emma Chamberlain are fans of the brand.
Schmoozing in Style: Ahead of the Super Bowl, Gucci and GQ Sports celebrated the launch of the brand's Pineapple collection with a private cocktail party on February 9. Guests such as Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Jon Hamm, Charlie Puth and Chanel Iman mingled at the Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura Beverly Hills while enjoying music by DJ Huneycut and enjoying food by Michelin chef, Mattia Agazzi.
Paying it Forward: Through the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, Vanessa Bryant, is carrying on the legacies of her husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna Bryant, providing opportunities to empower young female athletes. "It was important to Kobe, it was exemplified by Gigi," the mom of four said while accepting the Be Your Own Champion Award at the Sports Power Brunch presented by Champion, "and it is something for which Natalia, Bianka, Capri and I will always fight for."
HBD: TikTok's Meredith Duxbury celebrated her 23rd birthday party with DJ A-Trak at Somewhere Nowhere NYC on Friday, January 21.
Tech Effect: Ben Ricciardi, owner and CEO of Times10, coordinated the C4 Video Booth Experience at Sports Illustrated's Super Bowl extravaganza in Los Angeles.