Travis Barker Is Unrecognizable Without His Face Tattoos in Machine Gun Kelly's New Music Video

We are totally "Feeling This" new look on Travis Barker.
The Blink-182 drummer looks almost unrecognizable in Machine Gun Kelly and Willow Smith's latest music video for "Emo Girl."
The project dropped Feb. 9, and let's be honest, so did our jaws when we saw Travis in the opening scene. The 46-year-old drummer sported a gray wig, nerdy glasses, a sweater vest and turtleneck while playing a school teacher. One thing noticeably missing? His iconic face tattoos.
Travis started the video off by welcoming a class of school children to what looks like a modern museum. "Alright kids," he began, "today we're going on a field trip." And boy, are we sure in for a wild ride!
Once inside, the class of students is exposed to Machine Gun Kelly and Willow's incredible talent, emo makeup and grungy style.
Travis took to Instagram to share the iconic moment by posting a clip of the opening scene. He wrote, "Who wants to go on a field trip?"
Based on the buzz in the comment section, it seems like his fans and followers are loving this new look.
One user commented, "Travis the gray wig honestly is a whole vibe." Another supporter added, "I don't want to like it but I kinda almost sorta do…"
An additional user chimed in writing, "Looks WAY cooler than any field trip I remember as a kid."
On Feb. 9, MGK shared the look to his own page on his Instagram Story. He posted a snapshot of him and Travis on a FaceTime call with Travis in full nerdy attire. He wrote, "got my favorite teacher in the emo girl video @travisbarker."
While this bookworm look may be new territory for Travis, working alongside Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, is hardly anything out of the ordinary.
The two inked-up rock stars are longtime friends who not only go on plenty of double dates with their fiancés, Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox, but have teamed up in the music scene before. Travis is serving as the record's executive producer on MGK's forthcoming sixth studio album.
Just last month, MGK had to break the news to Travis that he was changing the name of the upcoming album from Born with Horns to Mainstream Sellout, after he had convinced Travis to get matching tattoos of the title.
In his latest TikTok video, MGK shared the moment he broke the news to Travis. He started, "Okay we're friends no matter what right?"
Travis responded, "Yeah, of course."
MGK then continued, "Remember when um, remember when we got the album name…the new album name tattooed on our arms… I'm changing the album name."
The good news is Travis was definitely not mad, as he busted into laughter! Maybe that tattoo covering makeup will come in handy beyond the "Emo Girl'' music video?