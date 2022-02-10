TLC's Shauna Rae Gets Super Candid About Her Sex Life

Watch : 2021 WILDEST Reality TV Moments: "KUWTK," "Real Housewives" & More

Talking about your sex life when you're "a 22-year-old woman stuck in the body of an 8-year-old" isn't easy.

Shauna Rae wants that to change, though. "I think that people just need to understand I'm a normal human being," she said on the Feb. 7 episode of The Sarah Fraser Show when the subject arose.

Shauna, now the star of TLC's docuseries I Am Shauna Rae, was diagnosed with brain cancer at 6 months old before receiving a life-saving chemotherapy treatment that rendered her pituitary gland almost dormant. Shauna stopped growing, and today, she's only 3 feet and 10 inches tall, the average height of an 8-year-old.

Thus, the difficulty surrounding her ability to go to a bar, get a tattoo and, as she discussed on the recent podcast episode, talk about sex. Having it, and doing "all those normal things other humans do in those activities" isn't even a problem, Shauna said. It's just a "taboo" topic of conversation.