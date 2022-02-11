Cheer's Jerry Harris Pleads Guilty in Sex Crimes and Child Pornography Case

Watch : "Cheer" Star Jerry Harris Arrested for Child Pornography

Jerry Harris, a breakout star of Netflix series Cheer, has reversed course and pleaded guilty to two of the seven charges in his sex crimes case.

The 22-year-old reality star and cheerleader entered his pleas at a remote U.S. District Court hearing Thursday, Feb. 10, according to a plea agreement obtained by E! News. Harris admitted to two of the counts in a federal indictment—receiving child pornography and engaging in interstate travel for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual act. Under the plea agreement, prosecutors will ask for the remaining charges to be dismissed after sentencing.

"Jerry Harris has entered a plea of guilty today because he wishes to take responsibility for his actions," Harris' lawyers said in a statement to E! News, "and publicly convey his remorse for the harm he has caused the victims in this case."

According to the plea agreement, the two counts to which Harris pleaded guilty relate to two incidents, both of which carry maximum sentence of a total of 50 years in prison: In 2020, he allegedly repeatedly requested that a 17-year-old send him sexually explicit photos and videos in exchange for about $2,000. In 2019, he allegedly traveled from Texas to Florida with the intent of engaging in illegal sexual conduct with a 15-year-old, who he later allegedly sexually assaulted in a public bathroom.