See Jamie Dornan Leave Mr. Grey Behind for Gritty New Series

But...could this man be Christian Grey and he just doesn't remember?

On Feb. 10, HBO Max released the first trailer for its new series The Tourist, starring Jamie Dornan, ahead of its March 3 premiere date. The Fifty Shades of Grey actor stars as a man who wakes up in an Australian hospital with amnesia. "A single clue starts him along a frantic journey to remember who he is and why someone wants him dead," the series description reads. "In the small town of Burnt Ridge, any news is big news, and not everyone can be trusted."

The description continues, "Shifting alliances, uncertain connections, and dark truths lurk just within reach, as the harsh conditions of the Australian outback set the stage for a painful reckoning."

"You're awake," one of the hospital workers, says to the man. "You were in a car crash. Cops couldn't find any ID. Can you tell me your name?"

"I don't remember...anything," he replies.