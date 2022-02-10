See Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker Knock Their Latest Date Night Out of the Park

Catch Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker jamming to John Mayer's performance leading up to the 2022 Super Bowl. The two cozied up on their night out at the Hollywood Palladium.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker hit a home run on this date.  

The Tick, Tick... Boom star and Pittsburgh Pirate got cozy at John Mayer's concert, which helped kick off the 2022 Super Bowl events in Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Photos from the night at the Hollywood Palladium show Vanessa in a cheetah print coat and ombre sunglasses wrapped up in Cole's arms. The baseball star sported a black hoodie and corduroy pants for their evening of music. 

Vanessa's Instagram story from the night not only applauds the Gravity singer's performance, but also showed fans jamming out and bathed in the red lighting. She wrote of SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series concert, "What a show."

A source first told E! News the two were exclusive at the start of 2021 as they rang in the new year together. Since then, the 33-year-old actress and 25-year-old outfielder have been spotted on the baseball field and in concert stands. 

Vanessa Hudgens and Boyfriend Cole Tucker's Tropical Getaway Will Make You Want a Vacation ASAP

For Valentine's Day 2021, they made their relationship social media official, writing tribute posts to each other. Vanessa captioned them smooching, "It's you, it's me, it's us." 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM

In a more recently postThe Princess Switch actress posed in front of canyons on a hike with Cole, lips puckered to the camera. She captioned the time out in nature, "Grounded and oh so happy."

To see more of the hottest photos from 2022 Super Bowl pre-parties, keep scrolling.

Marc Patrick/BFA.com
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

The power couple feted Gucci's new collection at the brand's pre-Super Bowl cocktail party, with beats by DJ Huneycut.

Marc Patrick/BFA.com
Charlie Puth

The singer was at Gucci and GQ Sports' Super Bowl pre-party on Feb. 9, celebrating the Italian fashion house's Pineapple Collection.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Dr. Dre

Ahead of the 2022 halftime show, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Dr. Dre held a press conference to give fans a taste of what's in store on Super Bowl Sunday.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Lil Jon and Guy Fieri

The rapper and chef attended Merging Players and Vets' Big Game Kickoff Event at Academy LA on Feb. 9.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
John Mayer

The sob rocker took the stage at SiriusXM and Pandora Small Stage Series Show on Feb. 9, performing for an intimate crowd.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

The pair were in attendance while Mayer played his hits at the SiriusXM and Pandora concert in Hollywood.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker

Date night! The High School Musical alum brought her baseball boyfriend to Mayer's show.

Olivia Culpo

Culpo (right) enjoyed Mayer's music with friends.

John Mayer

During the Super Bowl party, Andy Cohen chatted with Mayer about his late friend, Bob Saget. "I have this song that's my friend, sort of my little collection plate for ideas or thoughts I have about Bob," Mayer said. "I put it in the plate and keep working on the song. I work on it when I'm in the car and driving. I know how the song goes." He added, "Bob knew how much I loved him."

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for L'Ermitage
Emmanuel Acho and Will Blackmon

On Feb. 9, the football stars stopped by a luxe tailgate event hosted by Jordan Vineyard & Winery at L'Ermitage Beverly Hills Hotel. 

Don't miss the 2022 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 13 with kick-off starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

