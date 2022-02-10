King of Staten Island Pete Davidson Shares Why He's Officially Moving To Brooklyn

The King of Staten Island is turning in his crown.
In an interview with NBCLX, Pete Davidson revealed that he is saying goodbye to his native Staten Island.
Chatting with host Tabitha Lipkin from his bedroom—which featured a candle of his girlfriend Kim Kardashian, Pete explained, "Sorry, I'm moving so my place is disgusting. I'm moving to Brooklyn! I'm very excited."
The move doesn't mean he has any ill will toward his hometown. The comedian maintained that he does "love Staten Island," but that it unfortunately "takes too long to get over the bridge," especially with Saturday Night Live taping in midtown Manhattan.
In addition to starring in the film King of Staten Island—inspired in part by his own life experiences—Pete has made multiple references to his hilarious love-hate relationship with the borough throughout his career.
That includes in an SNL sketch last November, when he performed a parody of Marc Cohn's 1991 hit "Walking in Memphis" titled "Walking in Staten."
In the parody, Davidson described Staten Island as the place "where everybody's dreams go right down the drain" and "the reason I turned out weird."
Although he will no longer reside in Staten Island going forward, Pete still owns an important part of its history.
Last month, alongside SNL co-star Colin Jost and a third partner, he bought a Staten Island ferry.
He described their purchase—all the while trying not to break character—in a recent Weekend Update segment, adding, "We bought a ferry! The windowless van of the sea."