Get to Know the Celebrity Kids Taking the Fashion World by Storm

More than three decades after the term "supermodel" was coined, there's a new generation of It Girls and Boys—and they all have superstar genes in their blood thanks to their celebrity parents.

You may just very well see a familiar face at New York Fashion Week.

While household names like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid continue to dominate the runway, there's a new batch of celebrity kids who are hot on their heels to become the next It-model. More than 30 years after the term "supermodel" was coined, a new generation of catwalkers are quickly taking over the fashion world and popping up everywhere.

Take Brooke Shields' youngest daughter Grier Henchy, who is signed to IMG Models at just 15. Meanwhile, Travis Barker's 18-year-old son, Landon Barker, recently strutted his stuff at the AMIRI Autumn-Winter 2022 Runway Show in Los Angeles—in front of Kourtney Kardashian and his older siblings, Alabama Barker and Atiana De La Hoya, no less!

So, keep your eyes peeled for celeb mini-mes roaming around during NYFW. From Mingus Reedus to Natalia Bryant, there are plenty new models who have been blessed with some superstar genes.

Scroll on to get to know all the up-and-comers!

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
Landon Barker

The son of Blink-182's Travis Barker and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler rocked his way to the runway at the AMIRI Autumn-Winter 2022 Fashion Show in February.

Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Style360
Mathilda Gianopoulos

Even before she blew out sixteen candles on her birthday cake, Molly Ringwald's daughter had already appeared in a fashion campaign for J.Crew.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Paris Brosnan

Born to Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith, Paris is represented by modeling agency Next Management.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
D'Lila & Jessie Combs

The twin daughters of Diddy and the late Kim Porter made their high-fashion runway debut in Dolce & Gabbana's August 2021 show. They were joined in the festivities by half-sister Chance Combs.

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Salvatore Ferragamo
Grier Henchy

Although Brooke Shields once said that she would rather have her children grow up in a "conventional upbringing," her youngest daughter signed with IMG Models while still in her teens.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Mingus Reedus

Standing at 6-foot-2, Mingus already has the stature of a model thanks to enviable genes from mom Helena Christensen and dad Norman Reedus.

Ethan James Green//Vogue
Lourdes Leon

After walking the runways for Burberry and modeling Swarovski crystals, Madonna's daughter posed for Vogue photographers ahead of the September 2021 issue.

Natalia Bryant/Instagram
Natalia Bryant

In February 2021, the teenage daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant signed a modeling contract with IMG Models, joining National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman as the agency's latest recruits.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Cordell Broadus

While his dad Snoop Dogg is a huge star in the music world, Cordell is making a name for himself on the runway by walking in shows for Tommy Hilfiger and Dolce & Gabbana.

Instagram
Meadow Walker

With dreamy eyes similar to late dad Paul Walker's, it's no wonder she modeled for Proenza Schouler's pre-fall 2021 campaign.

Instagram
Romeo Beckham

As expected, the teen followed in 'rents David and Victoria Beckham's footsteps by pursuing a career in fashion.

Instagram
Leni Klum

Model Heidi Klum starred alongside lookalike daughter Leni on the cover of Vogue Germany's January/February 2021 issue.

Instagram
Eve Jobs

The daughter of the late Steve Jobs landed a role as the face of Glossier.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images
Myles B. O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal's son maked a stylish impression at the Lanvin fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in 2019.

Krista Kennell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Liv Freundlich

Julianne Moore's mini-me made her modeling debut in a J.Crew fashion show in 2017.

Miu Miu
Lila Grace

The daughter of supermodel Kate Moss and Dazed magazine co-founder Jefferson Hack already has an impressive resume after appearing in shows for Fendi and Miu Miu.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Iris Law

In 2017, the daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost was named the new face of Burberry.

Instagram
Audrey McGraw

The daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill is an established print model, appearing in campaigns for Tory Burch and Milk.

Instagram
Ella Emhoff

The step-daughter of Vice President Kamala Harris signed with IMG Models after making an impression in her Miu Miu coat at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration.

Instagram
Ming Lee Simmons

It was only a matter of time before the daughter of Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee became a model.

