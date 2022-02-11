Get to Know the Celebrity Kids Taking the Fashion World by Storm

Watch : Megan Fox at Moschino, Amelia Hamlin Models: Scenes From NYFW

You may just very well see a familiar face at New York Fashion Week.

While household names like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid continue to dominate the runway, there's a new batch of celebrity kids who are hot on their heels to become the next It-model. More than 30 years after the term "supermodel" was coined, a new generation of catwalkers are quickly taking over the fashion world and popping up everywhere.

Take Brooke Shields' youngest daughter Grier Henchy, who is signed to IMG Models at just 15. Meanwhile, Travis Barker's 18-year-old son, Landon Barker, recently strutted his stuff at the AMIRI Autumn-Winter 2022 Runway Show in Los Angeles—in front of Kourtney Kardashian and his older siblings, Alabama Barker and Atiana De La Hoya, no less!

So, keep your eyes peeled for celeb mini-mes roaming around during NYFW. From Mingus Reedus to Natalia Bryant, there are plenty new models who have been blessed with some superstar genes.