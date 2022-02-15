Are Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Daisy Kelliher & Gary King Dating IRL? Here's the Truth

Love on the high seas? Not so fast...
Many Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans were shocked by the recently released season three trailer, which previews a steamy makeout sesh between formerly feuding co-workers Daisy Kelliher and Gary King. The co-stars have only fueled romance rumors by hanging out in real life as of late and posting chummy photos on social media.
Now many viewers want to know: Are the Bravolebrities actually dating?
"No, we're not dating," Daisy told E! News exclusively ahead of next week's season three premiere. "But I did really enjoy how much speculation there was. No, Gary and I are just friends."
Gary echoed his co-star, telling E! of the romance rumors, "It's very difficult to date when you're working on a yacht. I mean, I'd probably see Daisy once every four or five months and I personally don't think that's fair on any of the parties. So I can safely say that we are just friends."
As for their onboard hookup this season, Daisy explained, "It's a complicated friendship. I don't think we're more than just friends. We're very affectionate people and we're very affectionate towards each other and care a lot about each other and we've been through a lot over the last two years. I just think that just got a bit blurred."
She added, "Our relationship is very platonic. We care about each other and like I said we're both affectionate people, so affection can sometimes lead to kissing. But no, we're just friends."
Gary admits he's "always had a soft spot for Daisy," even during last season when they weren't on the best of terms.
"I thought she was very cute, I loved her personality and then nothing really matured out of it," he shared, adding, "And I think she kind of knew this, so when we were in the jacuzzi it was just us alone, there was definitely chemistry there. I think we both felt it. And then one thing led to another and a few minutes later we were kissing, which for me was amazing, I don't know what Daisy says about. But it's a work in progress this relationship and we're just trying to build it step by step and see where it takes us."
Daisy credits "a huge lack of communication" as to why they didn't see eye to eye on season two.
"It was important to both of us to get along and make sure we had a good team and a good season, so pretty early on we established we need to be on the same team," she explained. "So this year we tried harder to communicate and obviously we communicated too well."
Gary admitted, "When I heard Daisy was coming on board [for season three] I was actually very nervous to be honest with you because, like you say, Daisy and I did not end on good terms last season...Daisy and I had a great relationship this season, I think you've seen in the preview how good the relationship was this season. And now when we're in L.A. together we hang out at Disneyland together and we've actually built a very strong friendship."
Below Deck Sailing Yacht returns Monday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)