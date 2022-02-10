My 600-Lb. Life's Destinee LaShaee Dead at 30

Destinee LaShaee, who was the first transgender star of TLC's My 600-Lb. Life, has died.
The passing of the 30-year-old reality star—who also used the name Matthew Ventress—was confirmed by brother Wayne Compton on Feb. 8.
"No no no I'm sorry bro, I accept you for who you are," Wayne wrote in a public Facebook post. "I accept every flaw that come with you, I'm sorry you felt alone, I'm sorry you felt you had nobody else to turn too, I'm sorry you felt you had no other option. Destiny wouldn't of wanted this, lord why keep taking my siblings away, how much can I take?"
E! News has reached out to the local medical examiner for comment and has not heard back. A cause of death has yet to be revealed.
While appearing on season 7 of My 600-Lb. Life in 2019, Destinee spoke candidly about mental health struggles and a personal battle with food.
"I just lay here all day and wait for food. I don't see any of my family and friends, unless they come to see me," Destinee said on the episode. "I feel like all I'm constantly doing is trying to escape my depression and pain at this point. Food is the only thing I can turn to to do that. I can feel it killing me."
Ultimately, Destinee dropped nearly 500 pounds by 2021 and showed off the transformation on social media, continuing to update fans with photos and motivational quotes.
"Dear God my future is in your hands," Destinee wrote on Jan. 9, "And I trust you."
But in their final Instagram post on Jan. 31, the TLC alum posed in a dress with the caption, "Gracefully broken."
After Destinee's death was confirmed, TLC expressed well wishes to family and friends grieving over the loss.
"TLC is saddened to learn of the loss of Destinee Lashae, whose weight-loss story was featured on My 600-Lb Life," the cable network said in a statement to E! News. "Our deepest sympathies go out to Destinee's family and loved ones at this difficult time."