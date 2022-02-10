My 600-Lb. Life's Destinee LaShaee Dead at 30

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Destinee LaShaee, who was the first transgender star of TLC's My 600-Lb. Life, has died.

The passing of the 30-year-old reality star—who also used the name Matthew Ventress—was confirmed by brother Wayne Compton on Feb. 8.

"No no no I'm sorry bro, I accept you for who you are," Wayne wrote in a public Facebook post. "I accept every flaw that come with you, I'm sorry you felt alone, I'm sorry you felt you had nobody else to turn too, I'm sorry you felt you had no other option. Destiny wouldn't of wanted this, lord why keep taking my siblings away, how much can I take?"

E! News has reached out to the local medical examiner for comment and has not heard back. A cause of death has yet to be revealed.

While appearing on season 7 of My 600-Lb. Life in 2019, Destinee spoke candidly about mental health struggles and a personal battle with food.