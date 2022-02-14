Euphoria's Latest Episode Fans Rumors of Barbie Ferreira and Sam Levinson Feud

Watch : Euphoria Intervention, Single Black Female Mom & Banned Baby Names

After watching the latest episode of Euphoria, we get why there are rumors that Barbie Ferreira and Sam Levinson were in disagreement about Kat's story line this season.

The once-beloved character has turned into a person that we barely recognize. In one jaw-dropping scene, she brands Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) a "c--t," saying that she never trusted her because she "seems like the type of girl that would f--k your boyfriend."

This is immediately followed by a bewildering declaration that she has a terminal brain disorder. This supposed diagnosis is the reason why she can't be with Ethan (Austin Abrams), telling him that she can't imagine how their relationship will work out with "all the hospital visits."

When Ethan calls her out on her lie, she turns it around on him, saying, "The fact that you think I would even lie about something that awful means there's a big problem in this relationship."

By the end of the discussion, Ethan is, like us, questioning if he even knew the real Kat, who is accusing him of gaslighting her. And with the conversation going in circles, he decides to just break up with her.