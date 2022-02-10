The Nominations for the 2022 ACM Awards Are Finally Here: See the Complete List

Watch : ACM Awards 2021 Must-See Arrivals: Blake Shelton, Lady A & More

Grab your hat and best pair of boots because it's almost time for the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards!

On Thursday, Feb. 10, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett took to social media to announce the star-studded list of nominees for the 57th ACM Awards. Held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., on Mar. 7, the ceremony, which will air on Prime Video, will see Allen and Barrett host alongside the legendary Dolly Parton and feature some iconic performances.

In fact, Allen and Barrett will be pulling double duty as not just hosts but also nominees. The artists received nominations for Male Artist of the Year and Female Artist of the Year, respectively, joining fellow category nominees including Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs and more.

Chris Young leads the night with seven total nominations—three of which are for his hit single "Famous Friends" with Kane Brown—while Miranda Lambert tied Reba McEntire's record for most Female Artist of the Year nominations with her 16th nom this year.