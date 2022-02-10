Take a Bow, Rihanna: A Look at Her Breathtaking Pregnancy Style

No SOS needed here: As expected, Rihanna is continuing to slay her pregnancy in unique fashion. See the latest photo of the star showing off her growing baby bump.

Rihanna may not be the only the girl in the world, but her head-turning style sure has us feeling that way.
 
The 33-year-old beauty mogul, who is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky, recently stepped out in yet another eye-catching ensemble. While heading out to dinner in Santa Monica, Calif. Feb. 9, the mom-to-be had her baby bump on full display while wearing a brown Fendi crop top paired with low rise blue jeans. She accessorized her stunning look with a vintage denim-and-leopard patchwork coat and camo print Awake NY trucker hat.
 
Rihanna's latest chic outfit comes just a few days after she stepped out in similar style. For that occasion, on Feb. 6, the Fenty Beauty founder rocked an all-black ensemble, complete with a lace-up top, leggings and pointed-toe stilettos.

And while every single look has given fans reason to pause, it was the original ensemble worn during her bump debut—which included a full-length pink quilted vintage Chanel coat—that still has the Internet talking more than a week after the pics were posted online.

What can we say? Rihanna has given a whole new meaning to the term of chic.

Since we just can't get enough Rihanna's ultra-stylish pregnancy moments, keep scrolling for a few up-close-and-personal looks at her attire:

Stepping Out in Style

Rihanna stepped in chic fashion during a night out on Feb. 9.

Fierce Fashionsta

For her outing in Santa Monica, Calif., the singer wore a crop top paired with a full-length patchwork coat.

Jersey Girl

Just days after announcing her pregnancy, Rihanna showed off her baby bump while wearing a jersey with matching orange gloves.

All-Black Everything

The mom-to-be slipped into a laced-up black top paired with black leggings for an outing on Feb. 6.

Pretty in Pink

For her stunning pregnancy announcement Jan. 31, Rihanna wowed in a vintage Chanel quilted coat paired with gorgeous jewels.

