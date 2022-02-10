Take a Bow, Rihanna: A Look at Her Breathtaking Pregnancy Style

Watch : Rihanna STUNS In First Pics Since Pregnancy Reveal

Rihanna may not be the only the girl in the world, but her head-turning style sure has us feeling that way.



The 33-year-old beauty mogul, who is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky, recently stepped out in yet another eye-catching ensemble. While heading out to dinner in Santa Monica, Calif. Feb. 9, the mom-to-be had her baby bump on full display while wearing a brown Fendi crop top paired with low rise blue jeans. She accessorized her stunning look with a vintage denim-and-leopard patchwork coat and camo print Awake NY trucker hat.



Rihanna's latest chic outfit comes just a few days after she stepped out in similar style. For that occasion, on Feb. 6, the Fenty Beauty founder rocked an all-black ensemble, complete with a lace-up top, leggings and pointed-toe stilettos.

And while every single look has given fans reason to pause, it was the original ensemble worn during her bump debut—which included a full-length pink quilted vintage Chanel coat—that still has the Internet talking more than a week after the pics were posted online.