Angelina Jolie Joined by Daughter Zahara at Capitol Hill to Promote Domestic Violence Law

Watch : Angelina Jolie Joins Instagram: See Her Moving First Post

Angelina Jolie is using her influence for good yet again, this time with help from her 17-year-old daughter Zahara.

On Feb. 9, the Oscar winner and humanitarian brought her eldest daughter along to Washington, D.C., where the actress gave a tearful speech promoting the renewal of the Violence Against Women Act.

"I want to acknowledge the children who are terrified and suffering at this moment and the many people for whom this legislation comes too late," Jolie said in her emotionally charged speech. "The women who have suffered through this system with little or no support, who still carry the pain and trauma of their abuse. The young adults who have survived abuse and have emerged stronger, not because of the child protective system, but despite it. And the women and children who have died, who could have been saved."

Later in the day, a bipartisan group of U.S. senators announced that a deal had been reached to renew and modernize the landmark domestic violence and sexual assault law, which expired in 2019. A Senate vote is pending.