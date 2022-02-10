Eve Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Husband Maximillion Cooper

Now that rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have welcomed their first child together, as he put it, “Let the wild rumpus begin.” Find out the baby's sex and unique name.

Things are about to get a little wild in Eve's household. 
 
The 43-year-old revealed on Instagram that she and husband Maximillion Cooper, 49, have welcomed their first child together.
 
"Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022," Eve wrote of Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper, alongside a photo of him in his floral and bird-themed bassinet. "Words can't describe this feeling."
 
Maximillion shared the same photo of Wilde on his own Instagram, writing that he's ready to "let the wild rumpus begin!"
 
Eve first confirmed her pregnancy in October 2021 by showing off photos of her growing baby bump and sharing that she and her husband of more than seven years had been "waiting for this blessing." 
 
Wilde will join his older siblings-Lotus, 19, Jagger, 17, Cash, 15, and Mini, 13-whom Maximillion shares with his ex-wife, Julie Brangstrup.
 
During a 2020 conversation with People, the "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" rapper revealed that it "took years" to adapt to becoming a stepmother.

"In the beginning, when I first met my husband, then-boyfriend, I was like, 'This is never gonna last because you got four kids! How's this gonna work?'" she shared. "But then I met the kids and honestly was like 'Wow, kids are amazing.'"

Certainly cool enough that she wanted to add to their pack. In November 2020, she announced that she was leaving her job as a co-host on The Talk to live full-time in London with her husband. She also hinted that they were trying to start a family together, saying, "And you gotta be on the same continent with your partner to have a kid! So hopefully, this will help."
 
And it did.

