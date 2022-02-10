Prince Charles Tests Positive for COVID-19 for a Second Time

In a statement released on the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's Accession Day Feb. 6, also known as her Platinum Jubilee, Prince Charles thanked his mom for the honor.

"On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty The Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this nation, the Realms and Commonwealth for seventy years," he said in a statement. "The Queen's devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year."