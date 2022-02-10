Prince Charles Tests Positive for COVID-19 for a Second Time

Prince Charles is currently in self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus for a second time.
In a statement released from Clarence House on Feb. 10, the Prince of Wales was confirmed to be "deeply disappointed" that he would have to miss a scheduled visit in Winchester, England amid his diagnosis.
"This morning, The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating," the statement read, adding that the future king intends to reschedule his trip "as soon as possible."
The 73-year-old was among the first notable names to test positive for COVID-19 in March 2020. At the time, he was confirmed to have "mild symptoms" but continued to work from home, at his and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall's residence in Scotland.
The news of Prince Charles' health comes just hours after he and his wife attended a reception celebrating charity work at London's British Museum. Details on her condition are not known at this time.
It also comes just days after his mom Queen Elizabeth II, 95, expressed her wish for Camilla to be known as "Queen Consort" when he takes the throne.
In a statement released on the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's Accession Day Feb. 6, also known as her Platinum Jubilee, Prince Charles thanked his mom for the honor.
"On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty The Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this nation, the Realms and Commonwealth for seventy years," he said in a statement. "The Queen's devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year."
He continued, "We are deeply conscious of the honor represented by my mother's wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout."