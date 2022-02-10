See Nicole Richie Hilariously Call Out Sister Sofia Over PDA Pic With Boyfriend Elliot Grainge

Watch : Inside Sofia Richie & Elliot Grainge's Relationship

Just chalk it up to her being Candidly Nicole.



On Feb. 9, Sofia Richie, 23, shared a sweet Instagram photo of her and boyfriend Elliot Grainge, 27, engaging in a little PDA. And once older sister Nicole Richie, 40, saw the selfie of the pair locking lips, she had only two words to describe the moment: "Omg! Hornies."

It's safe to say fans weren't the only ones who found the comment hilarious as Sofia reposted the photo and a screenshot of her sister's remark to Instagram Stories later that day.



This, of course, wouldn't be the first time Sofia and Elliot have shared their affection on social media. In fact, last April, the model confirmed her romance with the music executive by posting a cute shot of the two kissing to her Instagram.



Fast-forward months later and things between the happy couple are continuing to blossom, with a source close to Sofia telling E! News in November that they're "getting very serious."