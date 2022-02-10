My Unorthodox Life Star Julia Haart Files For Divorce

An unmarried life ahead.

My Unorthodox Life star Julia Haart and her husband Silvio Scaglia Haart are going their separate ways after nearly three years of marriage.

According to the court docket obtained by E! News, Julia's lawyers filed divorce papers in the state of New York on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

E! News has reached out to Julia's lawyer for comment and hasn't heard back. Silvio, 63, has no lawyer listed yet and he hasn't filed a response.

Just last month, Julia, a former member of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, posted a smiling photo walking arm-in-arm with Silvio through the stress of Tribeca with the caption, "Movie night."

The two met in 2015 when Julia's namesake shoe brand collaborated with fashion label La Perla, which Silvio owned. According to Drapers, Julia was hired as the creative director for La Perla a year later and the couple married in June 2019.