Revisit These 20 Unforgettable Super Bowl Halftime Show Performances Ahead of the Game

Watch : Megan Thee Stallion in 2022 Super Bowl Teaser

Some people watch the Super Bowl because they love football. Some watch it for the commercials. Others just want to snack on a delicious selection of foods. If you're anything like us, then you watch for all of the reasons above and, most importantly, to catch the incredible halftime show.

Whether it's performing solo, like The Weeknd last year, or a collection of powerful artists joining forces together like Coldplay, Beyoncé and Bruno Mars did in 2016, the Super Bowl halftime show has solidified its place as one of the most iconic parts of the sporting event.

And, with out-of-this-world rappers Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige all part of this year's star-studded lineup, it sounds like the 2022 halftime show will be no exception.

Over the last 55 halftime shows, audiences have watched a variety of talented artists from around the world take the historic stage.