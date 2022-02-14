Blake Lively Perfectly Channels Serena van der Woodsen at These Fashion Week Appearances

Though perhaps a little more camera shy than her onscreen character, Blake Lively has always been one to embrace the chicest styles. Take a look at her past Fashion Week moments in honor of NYFW 2022.

By Lindsay Weinberg Feb 14, 2022 11:00 AMTags
FashionGossip GirlBlake LivelyFashion WeekNew York Fashion WeekCelebrities
Watch: Blake Lively SLAMS Paparazzi for "Disturbing" Post of Her Kids

Gossip Girl here, giving Blake Lively the ultimate stamp of approval for her swoon-worthy Fashion Week looks. 

After playing Serena van der Woodsen on the small screen for six seasons, it's no surprise the trendsetting Upper East Sider rubbed off on the 34-year-old actress quite a bit. Over the years, Blake's made several head-turning style statements while sitting front row at some of the buzziest fashion presentations. 

Her first big moment? Attending the Michael Kors show in September 2008, one year after the original Gossip Girl premiered on The CW.

However, fans have been craving more recent outings from the mother of three, who hasn't attended a major show since before the coronavirus pandemic. Her last sighting was at the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week in February 2020.

Now, with New York Fashion Week kicking off on Feb. 11 and running through Feb. 16, here's to hoping Blake makes another show-stopping appearance to lend support to her favorite red carpet designers. 

photos
Every Time Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Have Trolled Each Other

In the meantime, take a look back at her sweetest styles of Fashion Weeks past.

NICK HUNT/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Michael Kors: September 2008

The Gossip Girl alum strikes a pose at the Michael Kors show in Sept. 2008.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage for Sixty SpA
Miss Sixty: September 2008

Lively attends the Miss Sixty show in New York City.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG
DVF: September 2009

Lively sits front row at DVF in Sept. 2009.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images North America
Fashion's Night Out: September 2010

Lively poses for photographers at Fashion's Night Out in NYC.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Chanel: July 2010

Lively stuns in Chanel at the fashion house's show in July 2010.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Chanel: March 2011

The actress attends a dinner in her honor during Paris Fashion Week.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Gucci: September 2013

Lively turns heads at the Gucci show in Milan.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors
Michael Kors: February 2014

Actress Lively sits alongside Freida Pinto, Rose Byrne and Michael Douglas at the show.

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Gabriela Cadena
Gabriela Cadena: February 2015

Lively attends the Gabriela Cadena show in NYC.

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic
Michael Kors: February 2016

The gorgeous star poses for photographers at the Michael Kors show.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Image
Michael Kors: February 2017

A year later, Lively returns to the Michael Kors show.

Gary Gershoff/WireImage
Michael Kors: February 2018

Lively rocks a long, red trench coat at the designer's show in Feb. 2018.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Christian Dior
Christian Dior: September 2018

The A-list star wears a gorgeous Christian Dior dress to the fashion house's show.

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Ralph Lauren: September 2018

Lively dons a pantsuit for the Ralph Lauren show.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors
Michael Kors: February 2020

The stylish star gushed over her designer pal at the Michael Kors FW20 Runway Show in New York City. "I love him so much," she told E! News.

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Have a Pre-Valentine's Day Date

2

Watch Jennifer Lopez Dance Next to Ben Affleck at Super Bowl 2022

3

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Give Blue Ivy the Full Super Bowl 2022 Experience

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Have a Pre-Valentine's Day Date

2

Watch Jennifer Lopez Dance Next to Ben Affleck at Super Bowl 2022

3

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Give Blue Ivy the Full Super Bowl 2022 Experience

4

You've Got to See Marc Anthony's Response to Report About J.Lo & A-Rod

5

Kanye "Ye" West Kicks Off 2022 Super Bowl With North and Saint West